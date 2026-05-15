Real-time Data Collection Handheld Screening Devices. Real Time Monitoring Systems Vapor Intrusion

ITRC Releases Fact Sheet

WEST BERLIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Interstate Technology & Regulatory Council (ITRC), a national coalition that advocates for innovative environmental technologies, released a new Fact Sheet focusing on real-time monitoring tools used in vapor intrusion (VI) programs.The ITRC Fact Sheet explains that on-site analytical systems, such as AirLogics’ continuous (i.e., “real-time”) field gas chromatograph (CG) , support faster interpretation of field conditions and result in improved understanding of vapor behavior in soil and indoor air environments. This differentiation is particularly important in situations where traditional sampling may not capture short-term changes in concentration levels.The ITRC Fact Sheet emphasizes that instruments that support real-time observation of chemical conditions during site activities improve clarity in field-level decision-making.Use of Real-Time Measurement in Field InvestigationsVI conditions can vary over short time periods. Concentrations of volatile compounds may change due to building operations, ventilation patterns, and/or subsurface pressure shifts.The ITRC Fact Sheet highlights how real-time monitoring can support:• Faster identification of vapor movement patterns• Improved understanding of short-term concentration variation• Better separation of indoor sources and subsurface vapor sources• More responsive field-level decision-makingThis approach is especially useful at sites where access is limited or only a small number of sampling points are available.Types of Field Instruments Described in the Fact SheetThere are several categories of field instruments used in VI investigations:• Handheld screening devices such as photoionization detectors are often used for initial assessment. These tools provide quick indications of total volatile compounds but may not always deliver the sensitivity required for detailed evaluation.• More advanced systems, including portable field GCs, provide compound-specific identification. These systems can detect chlorinated volatile compounds such as trichloroethene and tetrachloroethene at lower concentration ranges.• Mobile laboratory systems provide laboratory-grade analysis directly at the field location, reducing delays associated with sample transport and off-site analysis.Role of Continuous (Real-time) Monitoring SystemsContinuous or real-time monitoring systems are highlighted as useful tools for observing changes in vapor concentrations over time. These systems collect repeated measurements that help identify short-term fluctuations in site conditions.Key applications include:• Tracking vapor concentration changes near building structures• Observing mitigation system performance• Identifying potential vapor entry locations• Evaluating temporal variability in subsurface conditionsThis type of monitoring supports a more detailed understanding of how vapor conditions change under real field conditions.Field Implementation ApproachThe Fact Sheet notes that no single instrument type is suitable for all field conditions. Selection depends on detection requirements, site conditions, and investigation objectives.Effective field programs typically combine:• Screening-level measurements• Confirmatory field or laboratory analysis• Time-based monitoring• Spatial evaluation of vapor distributionThis combined approach improves confidence in interpreting site conditions and supports structured investigation planning.Industry Perspective from AirLogicsAirLogics is a company focused on providing real-time air monitoring instruments and related field equipment on a rental basis to investigators (consultants, environmental scientists, engineers, etc.). The company supports successful field operations by offering instruments that allow real-time, on-site measurement and review of compound-specific soil gas, vapor, and indoor air data during investigation activities.AirLogics equipment is designed for temporary deployment in projects where continuous or near real-time data collection supports operational decision-making during field work.The AirLogics instruments are available for short-term or project-based use, allowing teams to deploy monitoring tools without long procurement cycles or permanent installation requirements. This approach supports flexibility in field operations where monitoring needs may vary depending on project scope and duration.AirLogics systems are typically applied in field settings where users require:• Compound-specific data in real-time• Temporary deployment of monitoring equipment• Flexible, rental-based access to analytical instrumentsThe AirLogics equipment—portable and field-deployable—has the characteristics deemed optimal for VI programs that rely on immediate data visibility.Advancing Field Monitoring Practices in Vapor StudiesThe ITRC Fact Sheet provides structured information on the use of real-time monitoring tools in VI programs. It highlights how field-deployable instruments can support improved understanding of vapor movement, enhance interpretation of changing site conditions, and improve responsiveness during investigations.AirLogics provides equipment solutions that align with field monitoring needs through flexible real-time air measurement systems available for temporary use in project environments. The growing use of such tools reflects a broader shift toward more immediate and data-driven field assessment practices.

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