All-New Li L9 Officially Launched in China, International Exclusive Version to debut in Q3

The All-New Li L9 Livis edition in Truffle Gold with Titanium Gold two-tone paint The All-New Li L9 Livis edition in Purple with Titanium Gold gliding effortlessly on the open road The All-New Li L9 offers a spacious six-seat cabin featuring the 29-inch panoramic screen Technical diagram of the 800V active suspension and steer-by-wire chassis

CHINA, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 15, 2026, Li Auto officially launched the All-New Li L9, its flagship embodied intelligence SUV, in China. Deliveries begin today, with two variants available: the Ultra edition and the Livis edition. Li Auto also announced that an International Exclusive Version for overseas markets will officially launch in Q3 2026, starting in Central Asia, the Middle East, and additional markets, with comprehensive localization adaptations.This International Exclusive Version brings serveral dedicated localization adaptations: email-based Li Auto App for international users, global charging compatibility, climate-specific performance and durability enhancements, navigation integrated with local mapping and traffic service, plus a localized infotainment system that continuously evolves via over-the-air (OTA) updates. These adaptations ensure that the All-New Li L9 delivers a seamless and compliant user experience outside China.Built for the era of embodied intelligence, the All-New Li L9 adopts a "future icon" design philosophy, creating a more commanding, elegant, and refined flagship appearance in both design and space. Visually, the L9 Livis edition stands out with four exclusive two-tone paint schemes — Truffle Gold/Titanium Gold, Purple/Titanium Gold, Green/Titanium Gold, and Black/Titanium Gold — paired with standard 22-inch wheels, giving the full-size SUV a distinctive, premium presence."The previous L9 succeeded by precisely defining its product; the All-New Li L9 will build its moat through technology," said Mr. Li Xiang, Chairman and CEO of Li Auto. "That is the true value of a flagship embodied intelligence SUV. Our global expansion began in Central Asia and the Middle East, and Europe is already underway. Asia and Europe will be our next key battlegrounds."The All-New Li L9 features a third-generation extended-range system with a pure electric range of 420 km and a combined range of 1,650 km. It is equipped with an 800V active suspension chassis, steer-by-wire, rear-wheel steering, and a next-generation smart cockpit including a 29-inch panoramic screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8797 platform. The International Exclusive Version will retain these core capabilities while adapting to local charging standards, road conditions, and user preferences.Li Auto began its global expansion in 2025, entering markets such as Central Asia, the Caucasus, and North Africa. In 2026, the pace of globalization has accelerated significantly. The International Exclusive Version of the All-New Li L9 represents that Li Auto's two-pillar strategy, powered by both domestic and overseas markets, has now shifted into full gear. Moving forward, Li Auto will continue to uphold its brand mission of "Be Proactive, Change the World," delivering products and services that exceed user expectations to global markets.

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