Yenssen Biotech Expands Global Reach, Seeks Distribution Partners for CE- and FDA-Cleared Advanced Wound Care Products

Yenssen-Dermlin Wound Healing Series Yenssen-Ulceloocin oral ulce patch Yenssen-Osteobone bone repair material

Yenssen Biotech opens international distributor recruitment for Dermlin wound healing series, Ulceloocin oral ulcer patch, and bone repair product line.

JIANGSU, CHINA, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yenssen Biotech Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer specializing in advanced biotechnology healthcare products since 2003, today announced an expanded global distribution initiative aimed at recruiting qualified medical device distributors across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. The company is opening partnership opportunities for three product lines that meet CE marking and FDA registration standards: the Dermlin wound healing series, Ulceloocin oral ulcer patch, and a bone defect repair portfolio.

The announcement reflects rising international demand for cost-effective, clinically proven alternatives in the advanced wound care category. According to industry analysts, the global advanced wound care market is projected to surpass USD 15 billion by 2028, driven by an aging population, rising rates of diabetes, and the growing prevalence of chronic wounds. Yenssen Biotech's flagship product, Dermlin, is positioned as a differentiated solution within this segment.

A Differentiated Wound Care Technology

Developed over more than two decades of R&D, Dermlin is an inorganic, antibiotic-free advanced wound dressing built on a nano-porous granule formulation. The technology neutralizes acidic exudate, helps prevent secondary infection, and accelerates epithelial cell proliferation, supporting faster healing with reduced scarring. Available in four presentations — powder, paste, powder spray, and dressing — Dermlin is clinically indicated for surgical incisions, burns, abrasions, diabetic foot ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, pressure ulcers, and other acute and chronic wound types.

"Chronic wounds remain a multi-billion-dollar burden on healthcare systems worldwide, and clinicians are actively looking for solutions that combine clinical efficacy with affordability," said a spokesperson for Jiangsu Yenssen Biotech. "Dermlin's bio-inductive mechanism gives distributors a genuinely differentiated story to bring to hospitals, wound care centers, and pharmacies."

Oral Ulcer and Bone Repair Lines Round Out the Portfolio

Alongside Dermlin, Yenssen Biotech is recruiting partners for Ulceloocin, a dissolvable, hormone-free ulcer patch designed to deliver rapid pain relief and accelerate healing of mouth ulcers, canker sores, and oral mucosal lesions. The patch adheres to the lesion site without binding agents, dissolving naturally as healing progresses — addressing a long-standing pain point for dental clinics, pharmacies, and OTC retailers.

The company's third pillar, its bone defect repair line, is engineered with biological microstructures supporting osteoinduction and osteoconduction. The biodegradable scaffolds are intended for orthopedic, dental, and maxillofacial reconstructive applications, with documented biological safety data supporting clinical use.

What Yenssen Offers Distribution Partners

Yenssen Biotech operates a 45,000+ square foot GMP-standard production facility, a dedicated R&D laboratory, and a fully equipped central inspection lab. The company is a Chinese National Key Center for Class I, II, and III medical devices, and supports its distribution partners with:

Assistance with local medical device registration processes

Co-funded marketing and promotion programs

In-depth product and clinical training materials

Competitive OEM and private label arrangements

Documented clinical case studies and brochures

Distributors operating in wound care, dermatology, surgical supplies, dental, orthopedic, home healthcare, and long-term care channels are encouraged to apply.

About Yenssen Biotech

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jiangyin, Jiangsu Province, Yenssen Biotech is a Sino-foreign joint venture focused on the research, development, and production of advanced biotechnology healthcare products. The company holds patented inventions across medical device categories and serves customers in more than 30 countries. Yenssen's product portfolio spans wound care, oral ulcer treatment, and bone defect repair, supported by GMP-certified manufacturing and an international quality management system.

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