Arcobi Promotes Scott Neate to Chief Financial Officer

Energy Intelligence company

Arcobi strengthens financial leadership as the company accelerates growth across North American power markets

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcobi (formerly Arcus Power) , a North American energy market intelligence platform, today announced the promotion of Scott Neate to Chief Financial Officer, effective May 15, 2025.

Mr. Neate joined Arcobi in November 2022 as Vice President of Finance, where he built the company's financial infrastructure across a period of strong operational growth and the corporate transition from Arcus Power to Arcobi.

During that time, he drove meaningful revenue growth and led financing activities that shaped the company's current position in the market. As CFO, he will lead all financial functions including corporate finance, accounting, treasury, and strategic planning.

"Scott has been a foundational part of how we've built and managed this business," said Dan Erhardt, Chief Executive Officer of Arcobi. "Scott's track record here speaks for itself. He drove real revenue growth, led financing work that shaped our trajectory, and understands this business and its markets deeply. This was an easy call."

Mr. Neate brings over 20 years of senior finance experience across the energy, healthcare, and financial advisory sectors. Prior to joining Arcobi, he served as Head of Finance at a publicly traded energy company with operations across multiple international markets, where he oversaw the full financial cycle and contributed to corporate planning and capital strategy.

He has also held CFO and finance leadership roles in the healthcare and advisory sectors, with consistent focus on mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting, internal controls, and scaling finance functions within growing organizations.

"Arcobi has a strong platform and a real market opportunity," said Mr. Neate. "My focus as CFO is on building the financial structure that lets us grow at the pace this business is capable of, and on creating long-term value for our stakeholders and partners."

Neate holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Alberta. He holds the CPA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and earned his CFA charter from the CFA Institute in 2016.

About Arcobi

Arcobi is an energy intelligence company serving energy traders, independent power producers, and large energy consumers across North American electricity markets. The platform delivers real-time and forward-looking data, AI-driven forecasts, and automated dispatch solutions that help market participants act faster on critical insights and reduce risk. Formerly known as Arcus Power, Arcobi is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. For more information, visit arcobi.com.

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