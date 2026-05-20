ATARASHII GAKKO!, Awich, Hitsujibungaku And LANA To Perform At 'Women In Music — EQUAL STAGE'

Women in Music – EQUAL STAGE Key Visual

The June 9 Show Is Part Of MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotify and Billboard Japan announced they will jointly present “Women In Music — EQUAL STAGE,” a concert spotlighting rising women artists in the country representing a variety of styles set to be held on June 9 at Tokyo’s SGC Hall Ariake as part of MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK. The lineup of performers set for the first-of-its-kind event features dance-pop outfit ATARASHII GAKKO!, rappers Awich and LANA, and rock duo Hitsujibungaku.The event aims to promote gender equality in the music industry, an issue important to both Spotify and Billboard Japan. The companies have introduced various initiatives to spotlight a new generation of cool and confident Japanese women. EQUAL STAGE celebrates this era of performers via a one-night-only event featuring some of the biggest names in their respective styles.TV Asashi announcer Chie Honma will serve as the MC for the event.EQUAL STAGE is part of MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK, a week of programming ahead of the nation’s largest international awards ceremony MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN. A variety of concerts and events alongside EQUAL STAGE will be held. More information about MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK can be found here You can listen to songs from all the artists performing at EQUAL STAGE at the official EQUAL Japan playlist presented by Spotify. Click here to listen

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