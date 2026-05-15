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The Business Research Company's The Exon Skipping Therapies Market is projected to grow to $5.89 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.4%

Expected to grow to $5.9 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The exon skipping therapies market is gaining significant attention as a promising approach in genetic medicine. This emerging sector focuses on innovative treatments designed to target and correct specific genetic mutations, with expectations for substantial growth driven by advances in research and increasing healthcare needs. Here’s an in-depth overview of the market’s size, growth catalysts, key players, and regional dynamics shaping its future.

Forecasted Expansion and Market Size of Exon Skipping Therapies

The exon skipping therapies market has demonstrated impressive growth recently and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. It is expected to increase from $2.34 billion in 2025 to $2.81 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. This expansion during the historical period has been fueled by factors such as the rising prevalence of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, advances in understanding RNA splicing, early regulatory approvals for antisense therapies, increased funding for rare disease research, and growing collaborations within the biotechnology sector.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to experience exponential growth, reaching $5.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 20.4%. The anticipated surge is driven by the adoption of personalized genetic medicine, an expanding pipeline of exon-targeted therapies, greater investment in sophisticated delivery technologies, broader regulatory approvals across various inherited neuromuscular disorders, and strengthening partnerships between research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies. Key trends during this period include innovations in antisense oligonucleotide chemistry, a sharper focus on rare genetic diseases, expanding combination genetic therapy approaches, growing investment in RNA-based therapeutics, and increasing clinical trials targeting exon-specific mutations.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=32065883&type=smp&name=Exon%20Skipping%20Therapies%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Understanding How Exon Skipping Therapies Work

Exon skipping therapies represent a form of RNA-based genetic treatment designed to alter the splicing of pre-mRNA. By selectively excluding disease-causing exons during this process, these therapies enable cells to produce shorter yet partially functional proteins. Typically, this approach uses antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) that bind to targeted sequences in the pre-mRNA, effectively masking mutated exons so they are skipped during RNA processing. This mechanism addresses the underlying genetic defect and helps restore some protein functionality, particularly useful in certain inherited disorders.

The Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders as a Growth Catalyst

One of the primary factors propelling the exon skipping therapies market is the increasing incidence of genetic disorders. These conditions arise from abnormalities within an individual’s DNA, including single-gene mutations and chromosomal alterations, which may be inherited or acquired. The apparent rise in diagnosed genetic disorders is largely a result of improvements in diagnostic technologies, expanded use of genetic testing, and broader newborn screening initiatives. These advancements enable earlier and more precise identification of cases that were previously undetected.

Exon skipping therapies are specifically designed to target these mutations by excluding faulty exons during mRNA processing, allowing cells to produce functional or partially functional proteins. This targeted approach directly tackles the molecular causes of many rare and difficult-to-treat genetic diseases, generating substantial clinical interest and commercial potential. For instance, in October 2024, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) launched a groundbreaking newborn screening program across its hospitals, testing hundreds of newborns for over 200 rare genetic conditions, with plans to expand screening to as many as 100,000 babies across England. This exemplifies how growing awareness and diagnosis of genetic disorders are contributing to market growth.

View the full exon skipping therapies market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/exon-skipping-therapies-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Geographical Leaders in the Exon Skipping Therapies Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the exon skipping therapies market, reflecting its strong healthcare infrastructure, ongoing research, and established biotechnology ecosystem. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments, expanding access to genetic testing, and rising government support for advanced therapies. The market report encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

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