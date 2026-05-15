Deputy Minister Narend Singh: Launch of European Union Funded Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park Project

Remarks by Deputy Minister Narend Singh on the Official Launch of the European Union Funded Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park Project

Honourable Minister of Environment and Tourism, Mr Wynter Boipuso Mmolotsi,

European Union Ambassador to Botswana and SADC,

CEO of African Parks, Mr Peter Fearnhead

SADC Director of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources,

IUCN Regional Director,

Distinguished guests,

Development partners,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Before I proceed, allow me to pause and convey, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa, our deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Botswana on the passing of former President Dr Festus Gontebanye Mogae.

We are mindful that Botswana is currently in a period of national mourning. Former President Mogae was a statesman of great distinction, widely respected for his integrity, his commitment to good governance, his stewardship of Botswana’s development, and his leadership in responding to the HIV and AIDS pandemic. His contribution to Botswana, to Southern Africa, and to the African continent will continue to be remembered with deep respect.

At this difficult time, we extend our sympathies to his family, to the Government of Botswana, and to all the people of Botswana. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Ladies and gentlemen,

It is a great honour and privilege to join you today at the official launch of the European Union-funded Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park Project.

This important initiative reflects our shared commitment to protecting our natural heritage while advancing a model of conservation in which community development and environmental sustainability go hand in hand. It also reaffirms the enduring commitment of our two governments to the Bilateral Agreement signed in 1999, which established the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park as a symbol of peace, cooperation, and shared stewardship.

Allow me to express sincere appreciation to the European Union for its generous support through the NaturAfrica Programme, as well as to African Parks, the SADC Secretariat, IUCN, and all partners supporting the implementation of this important initiative.

The €2.7 million investment we celebrate today is more than financial support. It is a strong expression of partnership, solidarity, and shared responsibility. It demonstrates what can be achieved when governments, communities, development partners, and conservation institutions work together towards common goals..

I am particularly encouraged that this project will support the construction of a thirty-five kilometre (35km) game fence at the Miershoop Pan–Khomani San community-owned game farm. This flagship initiative has been positively received by the community and stakeholders alike, and represents a meaningful step towards strengthening the community wildlife economy and advancing inclusive conservation.

The fence will create temporary employment opportunities during implementation, provide income support to local households, and contribute to much-needed work experience for members of the community. More importantly, it is not merely an infrastructure project. It is an investment in the future sustainability, safety, and economic potential of the area.

By helping to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, this project will protect community livelihoods and wildlife resources, while fostering greater coexistence between people and nature. It will also support improved wildlife management, biodiversity conservation, eco-tourism, and related economic activities.

I have also been made aware of some of the persistent challenges within the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, including inadequate funding, ageing fence infrastructure, human-wildlife conflict, and the increasing threat of wildfires. The planned restocking of the game farm with wildlife will further enhance the ecological and economic value of the area, while creating opportunities for eco-tourism, game viewing, sustainable hunting where appropriate, and other biodiversity economy initiatives capable of generating long-term community revenue.

These interventions demonstrate how conservation, when properly supported and community-driven, can become a catalyst for local development, job creation, enterprise development, and socio-economic empowerment.

Ladies and gentlemen,

As we celebrate this milestone, it is important to situate this work within the broader regional and global biodiversity agenda.

South Africa will join the international community in commemorating the International Day for Biological Diversity on 22 May 2026, at a time when the world is moving from commitments to implementation under the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

It also aligns with South Africa’s Biodiversity Governance Lekgotla and the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan Consultative Conference, which will further demonstrate our commitment to translating global biodiversity goals into practical national programmes.

This work is further strengthened by the momentum generated during the Transfrontier Conservation Areas Summit held in Harare in 2025, where our Heads of State reaffirmed the importance of cross-border collaboration, sustainable financing, and ensuring that communities derive meaningful benefits from conservation initiatives. In the same spirit, South Africa’s recent 10th People and Parks Conference reaffirmed that communities must remain active partners and beneficiaries in conservation.

Next week, I will return to Gaborone to participate in the Botswana–South Africa Binational Commission. This important platform will allow us to deepen bilateral cooperation, strengthen economic and environmental partnerships, and advance shared priorities in conservation, trade, and sustainable development.

The Binational Commission reflects the enduring friendship between our two nations and our commitment to working together for the prosperity of our people and the protection of our shared natural heritage.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The investment we celebrate today demonstrates what is possible when governments, communities, development partners, and conservation institutions work together in pursuit of a common vision.

Let us therefore reaffirm our collective commitment to building a thriving Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park where wildlife flourishes, communities prosper, and cross-border cooperation stands as a beacon for the SADC region, the African continent, and the world.

In conclusion, allow me once again, on behalf of the Ministry of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, to congratulate all partners for successfully convening and supporting this important launch.

I thank you.

ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY, FISHERIES AND THE ENVIRONMENT

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