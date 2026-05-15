AGM Mobile Brings Rare Wireless Charging to Rugged Smartphones with the AGM G3 Pro

The G3 Pro supports 18W Wireless Charging, adding mutiple benefits to the user. The G3 Pro is named best rugged phone for thermal imaging

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGM Mobile announces a standout feature of its flagship AGM G3 Pro - 18W wireless charging - a rare and highly practical addition in the rugged smartphone category.

While most rugged phones skip wireless charging due to design complexity and sealing challenges, AGM Mobile deliberately engineered wireless charging into the G3 Pro to deliver greater convenience and durability for users who work in demanding environments.

“Many rugged devices force users to deal with dirty, worn-out charging ports. We chose to include wireless charging on the G3 Pro because we believe true ruggedness should also mean smarter, more convenient daily use,” said a spokesperson for AGM Mobile. “By adding wireless charging, we eliminated a common pain point without compromising the phone’s extreme IP68/IP69K waterproof and dustproof protection.”

Key Benefits of Wireless Charging on the AGM G3 Pro:

- Ultimate convenience - Charge the device without removing gloves or dealing with dirty charging ports.

- Increased port longevity - Reduces wear and tear on the USB port, improving long-term reliability.

- Perfect match for a 10,000mAh battery - Enjoy multi-day usage and easy top-ups at the office, in the car, or on the field.

- Safe and reliable - Works even in harsh conditions while maintaining full military-grade protection.

Combined with its professional thermal imaging camera, powerful performance, and slim rugged design, the addition of wireless charging makes the AGM G3 Pro one of the most user-friendly and practical rugged smartphones available in 2026.

The AGM G3 Pro is available now worldwide through the official AGM Mobile website and authorized retailers.

About AGM Mobile

With more than 15 years of expertise, AGM Mobile specializes in high-quality rugged smartphones and devices designed for long-term reliability in extreme environments. The company focuses on combining toughness, innovation, and real-world usability.

For more information, visit: https://www.agmmobile.com/products/agm-g3-pro

Media Contact:

AGM Mobile Press Team

media@agmmobile.com

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