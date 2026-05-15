Los Algodones Dental Tourism Report Reveals 82% Cost Savings for US Patients Seeking Dental Care in 'Molar City'

Los Algodones Dental Tourism

Medical Tourism Corporation Analysis Documents $580 Million Market Serving 3M+ Annual Dental Tourists with 64-82% Savings on Major Dental Procedures

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Tourism Corporation (MTC) is a leading Dallas-based company connecting international patients with accredited clinics and doctors. They have published a research report on Los Algodones Dental Tourism. It provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, pricing details, patient demographics, quality standards, and economic impact in Los Algodones.A small Mexican border town, Los Algodones, has emerged as a global dental tourism destination. It is just 12 miles from the US city of Yuma, Arizona. The town has 350 dental clinics and 600+ active licensed dentists. They serve 3M+ dental tourists annually.This is what MTC’s report found -Patients save around 64-82% on major dental procedures in Los Algodones compared to the US. For example, All-on-4 dental implants cost $24,000 in the US. The same implant, however, costs $8,110 in Los Algodones. This represents 66% savings.To read the full report and explore detailed cost comparisons, visit: Los Algodones Dental Tourism Report, 2025 Key Market FindingsHere’s what the insights from the Los Algodones dental implant research report show -The market generated $580 million in dental tourism in 2025. This number is projected to reach $1.37 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.0%. In addition, ancillary business activities contribute $300-$400 million to the local economy annually. These business activities include pharmacies, hotels, optical shops, and related services.According to the patient demographics report, 35% of visitors are from Arizona, whereas California and other western US states contribute 25% and 20%, respectively. Canadian patients representing 15% of the market. Americans aged 55-75 constitute the core patient segment that is uninsured or underinsured, many of whom are Medicare beneficiaries.Routine dental care is not covered under Medicare. Even with private dental insurance, the annual benefit typically ranges from $1,000 to $2,000. That is insufficient to cover major dental procedures, such as All-on-4 implants, which cost $24,000 in the US.About Medical Tourism CorporationMedical Tourism Corporation (MTC) is a Dallas-based organization that connects international patients with accredited medical and dental providers worldwide. Through transparent cost information, provider credentialing verification, and patient education resources, MTC helps individuals make informed decisions about cross-border healthcare.

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