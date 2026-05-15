Statement from Senator Cervantes on Senate Appropriations Suspense Hearing

“As Chair of Senate Appropriations, I understand the weight and importance of this responsibility as we steward public monies on behalf of Californians. Difficult decisions had to be made regarding bills on the suspense file to mitigate costs. These decisions have only been made after careful analysis and thoughtful consideration of both our current fiscal realities and long-term obligations to the people of California. The economic hardship and uncertainty caused by the Trump Administration make the imperative of living within our means and addressing the challenges facing Californians all the more necessary. In the Senate, under the leadership of our Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, we are working to fulfill our enduring promise to serve all Californians while acting with fiscal responsibility.”

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