Senator Melissa Hurtado Pushes on Budget Accountability and Valley Priorities During Critical Appropriations…

Sacramento, Calif. (May 14, 2026)—As lawmakers navigate one of the Legislature’s most consequential weeks with the release of the Governor’s May Revise and action on fiscal legislation, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) highlighted the need for responsible budgeting that prioritizes affordability, accountability and the needs of working families. Concurrently, several of Senator Hurtado’s priority bills successfully advanced out of the Senate Appropriations Committee, positioning key Central Valley and statewide priorities for consideration before the full Senate.

“As the Legislature works through appropriations and the May Revision, my focus remains on tackling the structural challenges driving costs higher for working families while ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly and transparently,” Senator Hurtado said. “Californians deserve a government that is focused on results, accountability, and long-term stability, not distractions.”

The advancement of Senator Hurtado’s legislation comes as lawmakers continue broader discussions around the state budget and competing fiscal priorities. Together, the measures reflect her ongoing work to improve affordability, strengthen public safety, support vulnerable communities and ensure state government is delivering meaningful results for Californians.

Senator Hurtado’s 2026 Valley Taxpayers Protection Plan Advancing to the Senate Floor

SB 924: The Access to Energy Savings Act Ensures families struggling with affordability are prioritized under low-income programs when gas and electrical companies provide home upgrades that make homes efficient and resilient.

SB 1025: The Food Access and Affordability Act Creates the Office of Food Security and Affordability to bring coordination to California’s hunger response, by better coordinating statewide food security initiatives, improving outreach to individuals experiencing food insecurity, and supporting the organizations that provide emergency food assistance.

SB 1181: Valley Youth Safety Act Establishes the Central Valley School Safety Coordination Pilot Program to increase coordination between local education agencies, law enforcement, and regional Fusion Centers to protect youth from emerging threats and ensure they are identified and elevated to the proper levels.

SB 1220: The Peace Officer Protection Act Increases public safety by imposing a 10-year prohibition on the purchase or possession of firearms for individuals convicted of buying, receiving, selling, or possessing a firearm that is considered a “ghost-gun” without traceable identifying marks.



“The bills moving forward this week reflect a commitment to practical solutions that strengthen public safety, protect consumers, improve oversight, support working families and help build a stronger foundation for California’s future.” Senator Hurtado continued.

As budget negotiations continue and legislation moves toward full Senate consideration, Senator Hurtado said she remains focused on ensuring state resources are directed toward policies that address everyday challenges facing California families and communities.

“Right now, California is facing critical decisions that will shape affordability, public safety, healthcare, water reliability, and economic opportunity for millions of families,” Senator Hurtado added. “This is not a moment for political theater. It is a moment for serious governing and responsible budgeting.”

Senator Melissa Hurtado is Chair of Senate Budget Subcommittee #4 on State Administration and General Government and currently represents the 16th Senate District in the California Legislature, which includes portions of Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties.

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