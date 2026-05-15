Water and Sanitation on Mpumalanga improvement in water levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) continues to emphasise the importance of water conservation and calls on all water users to use water wisely and sparingly as South Africa remains a water scarce country despite water levels in listed dams and water management areas looking satisfactory.

The latest DWS weekly State of Reservoirs report released on 11 May 2026 shows that water levels in the Mpumalanga Province recorded an increase from 100.6% to 101.1%. There was also improvements in the Water Management Areas (WMA) with Limpopo- Olifants WMA increasing from 101.9% to 102.3%, and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA increasing from 100.2% to 100.3%

Water levels in the three districts of the Mpumalanga Province recorded mixed result with only Ehlanzeni recording a decrease from 101.0% to 100.8%. Gert Sibande and Nkangala recorded improvements, increasing from 100.3% to 100.8% and 100.9% to 101.8% respectively.

Listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District of the Mpumalanga Province recorded mixed results with most dams recording unchanged water levels, and only Primkop Dam recording an increase from 101.9% to 102.2%. The dams which remained unchanged include Longmere at 101.3%, Klipkopjes at 100.4%, Kwena at 101.0%, Inyaka at 100.7%, and Ohrigstad at 100.1%.

Dams which recorded declines include Blyderivierpoort from 101.4% to 101.3%, Buffelskloof from 100.7% to 100.6%, Driekoppies from 101.1% to 100.9%, Witklip from 100.9% to 100.8%, and Da Gama from 100.8% to 100.3%.

Most listed dams in the Gert Sibande District recorded improvements in water levels with only Westoe Dam remaining unchanged at 78.5%. Jericho and Morgenstond dams recorded declines, recording drops from 100.3% to 99.7% and 100.4% to 99.5% respectively.

The dams which recorded improvements in water levels in Gert Sibande District include Grootdraai from 101.6% to 102.6%, Nooitgedacht from 99.8% to 100.7%, Vygeboom from 100.9% to 101.3%, and Heyshope from 102.1% to 102.7%.

All the listed dams in the Nkangala District recorded improvements in water levels. Witbank Dam recorded an increase from 98.6% to 99.1%, Middelnurg Dam increased from 94.7% to 99.1%, Loskop Dam also increased from 101.7% to 102.4%, and Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo Dam rose from 102.0% to 102.3%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation urges all South Africans to recognise that our country is water-scarce, and that lasting water security, and reliable and sustainable water supply for all depends on each of us using this vital resource responsibly. Every drop we save today plays a critical role in protecting water supplies for both present and future generations.

As part of the collective effort to conserve water and prevent unnecessary losses, residents are encouraged to promptly repair leaks within their homes and properties. In addition, any leaks detected in bulk pipelines should be reported immediately to the relevant water services authorities. Together, through small but meaningful actions, we can make a lasting impact.

DWS further calls on communities to protect water infrastructure from vandalism and theft to prevent unnecessary loss of precious water, as every drop counts.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962

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