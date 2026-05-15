Senator Susan Rubio Responds to Governor Newsom’s May Revision Budget Proposal

SACRAMENTO, CA — Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) released the following statement today in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2026 May Revision budget proposal:

“California continues facing significant economic uncertainty, rising costs for working families, and growing pressure on state services as federal instability and affordability challenges impact communities across our state. While difficult budget decisions remain ahead, I appreciate the Governor’s continued commitment to protecting core investments in education, healthcare, workforce development, public safety, and economic opportunity.

The May Revision reflects a proposed $246.6 billion General Fund budget and nearly $349.9 billion in total state investments focused on protecting essential services, strengthening reserves, and supporting California families during uncertain economic times. California’s ability to maintain a balanced budget while continuing to invest in education, healthcare, housing, infrastructure, and economic opportunity is critical as families continue facing affordability challenges and economic instability.

As an educator, I am encouraged to see continued investments supporting California students and schools, including expanded literacy instruction funding, universal school meals, career pathways, and workforce development programs that help prepare students for the future economy.

The May Revision includes important investments such as nearly $429 million for the Literacy Coaches and Reading Specialists Grant Program to support literacy instruction in some of California’s highest-need communities, as well as continued support for the Universal School Meals Program to ensure students have access to nutritious meals. These investments matter because when students are supported both inside and outside the classroom, they are better positioned to succeed academically and emotionally.

I also appreciate the continued focus on mental health services, higher education access, infrastructure investments, housing production, and economic development initiatives that will help strengthen California’s long-term future and support communities recovering from recent natural disasters and economic hardship.

At the same time, I remain concerned about the ongoing need to adequately support victims of crime and survivors of domestic violence. While I am grateful the Governor recognized the importance of these services by including $25 million, I have been strongly advocating $100 million to protect critical programs that support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and violent crime.

California’s budget must continue reflecting our values by prioritizing children, families, students, seniors, working people, and vulnerable communities while maintaining fiscal responsibility during uncertain economic times.

I look forward to working collaboratively with the Governor and legislative leaders in the coming weeks as we continue budget negotiations ahead of the June 15 constitutional deadline.”