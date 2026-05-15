President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints judges to strengthen judicial capacity

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of section 174(6) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, and on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed judges to divisions across South Africa to ensure courts have the necessary capacity to administer justice.



President Ramaphosa has made the following appointments and wishes the judges well as they assume their responsibilities.



(i) Madam Justice Thandi Victoria Norman as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal, with effect from 15 May 2026 in an existing vacancy;

(ii) Mr Justice Bashier Vally as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal, with effect from 01 June 2026 in an existing vacancy;

(iii) Madam Justice Leonie Windell as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal with effect from 01 June 2026 in an existing vacancy;

(iv) Mr Justice Aubrey Phage Ledwaba as a Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 15 May 2026 in an existing vacancy;

(v) Ms Nolubabalo Cengani-Mbakaza as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Mthatha with effect from 01 July 2026 in an existing vacancy;

(vi) Adv Sally Ann Collett as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Makhanda with effect from 01 July 2026 in an existing vacancy;

(vii) Professor Nomthandazo Patience Ntlama-Makhanya as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the Court, Makhanda with effect from 01 August 2026 in an existing vacancy;

(viii) Mr Rodges Deon Barendse as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of

the High Court, with effect from 01 June 2026 in an existing vacancy;

(ix) Adv Diane Margaret Davis SC as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from 01 July 2026 in an existing vacancy;

(x) Adv Ncumisa Thoko Mayosi as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from 01 June 2026 in an existing vacancy;



(xi) Adv Pinda Njokweni as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from 01 June 2026 in an existing vacancy; and

(xii) Adv Phillipa Susan Van Zyl as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from 01 June 2026 in an existing vacancy.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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