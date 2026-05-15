Employment and Labour on Stats SA Q1 of 2026 quarterly labour force survey

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, has noted the release of the Quarter 1 of 2026, Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) results by the Statistician General, Mr. Risenga Maluleke on 12 May 2026. The Stats SA QLFS paints a sobering picture of the state of the labour market in our country. The Department notes with concern, the increase in the official unemployment rate to 32,7%, up from 31,4% in the previous quarter, as well as the continued vulnerability of young people, women, and work seekers in historically disadvantaged communities.

The Department acknowledges the difficult socio-economic realities confronting millions of South Africans who continue to search for sustainable employment opportunities amid the slow economic growth, global uncertainty and structural constraints in key sectors of the economy.

We remain firmly committed to implementing coordinated interventions aimed at stimulating economic growth, protecting existing jobs and creating new employment opportunities across all sectors. In this regard the DEL continues to intensify the implementation of LAP, public employment support initiatives, workplace training opportunities, and strengthened partnerships with business, labour and civil society.

The DEL is particularly concerned about the persistent high levels of youth unemployment. The Stats SA data indicates that unemployment among young people aged 15-24 remains alarmingly high, exceeding 60%, while millions of young South Africans remain outside employment, education and training. This reality requires urgent and collective action from all social partners.

“We call on the private sector to work collaboratively with government in expanding investment, supporting localisation, accelerating skills absorption, and opening pathways for youth employment and entrepreneurship,” says Minister Meth.

The Department hereby restates that unemployment is not merely an economic statistic, but a social challenge affecting all and the future aspirations of young people. We therefore remain committed to building an economy that creates opportunities, reduces inequality and restores hope to the people of South Africa.

The Department has several programmes to help stimulate job creation. This includes the Labour Activation Programme (LAP) and enhancing the coordination of employment interventions, such as supporting the Presidential Youth Employment Initiatives (PYEI).

Employment and Labour Entities, Productivity SA and the Unemployment Insurance Fund have partnered on a Business Turnaround and Recovery Programme with a total budget value of just over R165 million. The objective of this programme is to prevent job losses.

Minister Meth re-iterates that the Department of Employment and Labour will continue to work closely with entities to expand labour market interventions, support skills development, strengthen inspections and enforcement services, and ensure greater access to employment services for work seekers.

“While the latest QLFS figures are deeply concerning, we remain resolute in advancing economic reforms and employment focused interventions that will place South Africa on a sustainable path towards growth, dignity and decent work for all,” says Minister Meth.

Enquiries:

Ministry Spokesperson

Ms. Thobeka Magcai

Cell: 072 737 2205

E-mail: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

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