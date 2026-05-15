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President Cyril Ramaphosa dismisses Minister Nokuzola Tolashe

President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of section 91(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa,1996, removed Minister Sisisi Tolashe from the position of Minister of Social Development.

In the interim, President Ramaphosa has appointed Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga as the acting minister in the portfolio pending a full-time appointment in due course.

Enquiries:
Spokesperson to the President
Vincent Magwenya
E-mail: media@presideny.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

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President Cyril Ramaphosa dismisses Minister Nokuzola Tolashe

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