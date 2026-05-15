Gauteng Provincial Government mourns the passing of Maria McCloy

The Gauteng Provincial Government is saddened by the passing of artist and multi-media practitioner Maria McCloy who passed on 12 May at the age of 50.

Over her illustrious career in media and entertainment, McCloy was a prominent DJ, fashion designer and publicist.

McCloy was a seminal voice of the nation’s entertainment industry in the dawn of our democracy, amplifying our creative output across the African continent as well as globally.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, conveys his deepest condolences saying: “Ms McCloy was a true and fierce champion of the arts in South Africa. Her life’s work made a huge cultural impact that not only showcased her own talents but those of other brilliant artists.”

“Condolences to the McCloy family, all of her collaborators and colleagues in the arts. May she rest in eternal peace.” added MEC Maile.

For more information please contact:

Onwabile Lubhelwana

Spokesperson: MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Cell: 071 531 4513

E-mail: Onwabile.Lubhelwana@gauteng.gov.za

Phaladi Seakgwe

Director Communications: Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Cell: 079 075 1673

E-mail: phaladi.seakgwe@gauteng.gov.za

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