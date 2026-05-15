President Cyril Ramaphosa extends term of Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into truth and reconciliation matters

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended, until 18 December 2026, the term of the judicial commission of inquiry probing alleged attempts to prevent the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

In May 2025, President Ramaphosa established the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations regarding efforts or attempts having been made to stop the investigation or prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases.

The establishment of the commission of inquiry is part of an agreement reached in settlement discussions in a court application brought by families of victims of apartheid-era crimes.

The Commission recently requested an extension of its term of office for it to finish its work and submit a final report to the President.

Having considered the Commission’s request as well as submissions opposing and supporting the extension, President Ramaphosa has given the Commission until 18 December 2026 to submit its final report.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presideny.gov.za

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