Minister John Steenhuisen congratulates citrus industry as South Africa becomes world's top exporter

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, is immensely proud to congratulate every farmer, farm worker, and value-chain partner whose tireless dedication has enabled South Africa to officially overtake Spain as the world’s largest exporter of citrus by volume, with 2.9 million tons exported in 2025.

“This great achievement is one that should be celebrated by all South Africans. To overtake a citrus export giant like Spain, even by a small margin, is no easy feat. We are known for our world-class quality fruit and strict compliance with international plant health standards,” Minister Steenhuisen said.

While celebrating this growth, Minister Steenhuisen also noted that these figures reflect a unique set of global dynamics.

While South Africa leads in export volume, countries such as China, Brazil, and Spain continue to dominate in terms of total production, focusing heavily on their domestic markets.

Furthermore, the 2025 shift occurred as Spanish producers navigated increasingly complex climatic conditions.

Minister Steenhuisen emphasised that South Africa and Spain play complementary roles in the global market. Spain anchors the Northern Hemisphere season, while South Africa ensures continuity during the summer months. This seasonal coordination ensures that consumers worldwide have year-round access to fresh citrus, thereby maintaining category stability and shelf presence.

Minister Steenhuisen also lauded the Citrus Growers Association (CGA) for their strategic leadership in navigating a period of significant volatility and reaffirmed the Department of Agriculture’s commitment to expanding market access and reducing the cost of trade.

“Our production growth must be met with intensified diplomacy and infrastructure support,” he added. “We are continuously looking for new market opportunities while working to ensure that we expand our current markets,” Minister Steenhuisen concluded.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Joylene van Wyk

Director: Media Liaison Ministry of Agriculture

Email: joylenev@nda.gov.za or medialiaison@nda.agric.za

Cell: 083 292 7399 or 063 298 5661

#GovZAUpdates