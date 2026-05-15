Commission for Gender Equality conducts oversight visit to Settlers Hospital amid water challenges in Makhanda

On 06 May 2026, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), in line with its constitutional mandate, conducted an oversight visit to Settlers Hospital in response to public concerns about water access challenges at the institution. The Commission met with the Acting Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) and the Matron to assess the impact of water disruptions on healthcare services. At the time of the visit, the hospital's water supply was stable.

Hospital management informed the Commission that the recurring water challenges are linked to longstanding infrastructural shortcomings, including ageing systems and outdated water mapping. The hospital continues to receive municipal water tank support during broader outages affecting the town.

The CGE observed three boreholes on the premises, although additional pumping capacity is required to optimise supply. The Commission also observed acceptable standards of cleanliness across key units, including maternity, neonatal, nursery, and theatre sections. Management further indicated that regular water quality testing is conducted.

The Commission was informed that the recent incident involving women carrying water within the hospital occurred during a temporary disruption over the long weekend. The hospital responded immediately after being alerted, while mothers in the pediatric section reportedly fetched water from a borehole-connected tap during the disruption.

In an engagement with the CGE, the Municipality highlighted worsening drought conditions in Makhanda and indicated that interventions are underway, including plans to expand dam capacity. While acknowledging the historical and infrastructural dimensions of the crisis, the Commission remains concerned that communities, healthcare institutions, and particularly women continue to bear the burden of systemic failures in service delivery.

Persistent water insecurity undermines the constitutional rights to dignity, equality, healthcare, and access to sufficient water. Due to the extended duration of engagements, the Commission was unable to proceed with its intended engagement at the local university.

The Commission calls for urgent collaboration among all stakeholders to address recurring water shortages in the district. The CGE will continue to monitor developments relating to water access and service delivery challenges in Makhanda and surrounding areas.

Enquiries:

Javu Baloyi: Spokesperson

Cell: 083 579 3306

E-mail: media@cge.org.za

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