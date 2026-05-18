'Redemption Song' Brings Raw Story Of Love, Loss And Redemption To Hollywood Fringe Festival

“Redemption Song,” Cece King’s original Southern drama with live music, comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival June 6, 15 & 28 at The Broadwater. Cece King, Writer and Director of “Redemption Song” Joe Malone (Bobby Gun) shares a quiet moment with Emmy-Lou (Charley Rowan McCain) as music begins to heal old wounds in “Redemption Song.”

Written and Directed by Cece King, Original Southern Drama Featuring Live Music Runs June 6, June 15, and June 28 at The Broadwater

At its core, ‘Redemption Song’ is about the people left behind after tragedy and the complicated road toward forgiveness. It's about what could have been, what is, and how music has the power to heal.” — Cece King, Writer and Director of "Redemption Song"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Writer/director Cece King will premiere her new original play, “ Redemption Song ,” at The Broadwater (Second Stage) during the Hollywood Fringe Festival , with three performances on June 6 at 2 p.m., June 15 at 5 p.m., and June 28 at 11 a.m. Featuring original music performed live on stage, the emotionally driven Southern drama follows a broken musician as he searches for forgiveness after a tragic accident shattered his family. Through themes of grief, redemption, and healing, “Redemption Song” delivers a raw and intimate theatrical experience about the lasting impact of loss — and the difficult journey toward hope.Set against the backdrop of the honky-tonk South, where time seems frozen in place, “Redemption Song” follows Joe Malone, a gifted musician and broken man haunted by a tragic mistake. After a night of drinking and performing at a local honky-tonk, Joe causes a devastating car crash that claims the life of his younger brother, Pauly.Eight years later, Joe is released from prison and returns to the only family he has left: his sister-in-law, Taylor, and his spirited eight-year-old niece, Emmy-Lou. Through Emmy-Lou’s unwavering belief in him and their shared love of music, Joe begins to rediscover the part of himself he thought was gone forever. As their bond deepens, Joe embarks on a deeply emotional journey of healing, self-discovery, and redemption.“At its core, ‘Redemption Song’ is about the people left behind after tragedy and the complicated road towards forgiveness,” said King. “Music became the emotional heartbeat of this story, and I wanted to create something honest, vulnerable, and deeply human. This is a story about what could have been, what is, and how music has the power to heal the soul and unite us in the most unexpected ways.”The ensemble cast features Bobby Gun as Joe, Rachel Lyn Murray as Taylor, Charley Rowan McCain as Emmy-Lou, Claire Fry as Lisette, Sarah Summers as Carmen, Richard Follin as Paul, and Chris Smith as Scott.Featuring original songs written by Matt Pynn and Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Wes Hutchinson, “Redemption Song” blends live music with emotionally charged storytelling to create a raw and intimate theatrical experience. Pynn has collaborated with artists including Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, and Post Malone, while Hutchinson’s original compositions have been featured in television series including “Shameless,” “Animal Kingdom,” and the recent reboot of “Malcolm in the Middle.”Tickets are $20 per person for each performance (plus a $3 service fee) and are available for purchase through the Hollywood Fringe Festival website.The Broadwater (Second Stage)6320 Santa Monica BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90038Performances:Saturday, June 6 at 2:00 p.m.Monday, June 15 at 5:00 p.m.Sunday, June 28 at 11:00 a.m.Written and directed by Cece King, the production is based on her upcoming feature film “Joey and EmmyLou,” currently slated to begin production in Winter 2027.Cece KingAs an actor, King has appeared in television series and films including Peter Berg's opioid drama “Painkiller,” “The Wonder Years,” and “Workin’ Moms.” As a screenwriter, King's debut feature film, “The Broken Ones,” premiered as the opening-night film at the Soho International Film Festival in 2019 before securing international distribution. Through her production company, Twisted Valley Films, she continues to develop narrative features, short films, and original digital content. Most recently, she completed her directorial debut of the LGBTQ short film “Trapped,” currently screening on the festival circuit.# # #

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