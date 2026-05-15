President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses closing session NCOP Taking Parliament to the People programme, 15 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 15 May 2026, address the closing session of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Taking Parliament to the People programme in the Matlosana Local Municipality in the North West Province.

The NCOP programme takes place from 12 to 15 May 2026 under the theme, “Celebrating 30 Years of the Constitution: Deepening Participatory Democracy for Service Delivery.”

The outreach focuses on strengthening public participation, oversight and cooperative governance across all three spheres of government.

The National Council of Provinces, as the parliamentary House representing provincial and local interests at national level, plays a critical role in South Africa’s constitutional democracy through oversight of provincial and local government, cooperative governance, and the protection of provincial interests.

Taking Parliament to the People brings democracy closer to communities by creating a direct platform for citizens to raise concerns and contribute to decision-making processes.

The programme features public hearings, site visits to service delivery hotspots, and direct engagements with permanent delegates to the NCOP, Ministers, Members of Provincial Legislatures and councillors.

At Friday’s event, communities in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality and surrounding areas will engage government leaders on key service delivery matters, including local economic development and job creation, infrastructure maintenance, water and sanitation, roads, electricity, human settlements, healthcare, mining, as well as financial management and governance.

The President will address the programme as follows:

Date: Friday, 15 May 2026

Time: 9h00

Venue: Spirit Word House, Old Drive-in Site, Off N12 Highway, Stilfontein, North West Province

Media accreditation enquiries should be directed to Mr Manelisi Ntsodo via WhatsApp on 081 716 2021

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the President

Vincent Magwenya

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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