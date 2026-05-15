Minister Dean Macpherson attends NAMPO Agricultural Exhibition, 14 May

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Thursday, 14 May 2025, attend one of the largest privately owned agricultural exhibitions in the southern hemisphere, NAMPO, in Bothaville, Free State. He will be joined by the Head of Infrastructure South Africa, Mameetse Masemola.

During their visit, they will meet with key role-players in the grain and agricultural sectors, including AgriSA and Grain SA, to discuss partnership opportunities and how the state can support the sector.

Members of the media are invited to attend the panel discussion as follows:

Date: Thursday, 14 May 2026

Time: 8h00

Venue: NAMPO Park, Bothaville

Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/vStzRgwydgjuk5MG7

Enquiries

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 766 0276

E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

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