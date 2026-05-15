Minister Dean Macpherson attends NAMPO Agricultural Exhibition, 14 May
The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Thursday, 14 May 2025, attend one of the largest privately owned agricultural exhibitions in the southern hemisphere, NAMPO, in Bothaville, Free State. He will be joined by the Head of Infrastructure South Africa, Mameetse Masemola.
During their visit, they will meet with key role-players in the grain and agricultural sectors, including AgriSA and Grain SA, to discuss partnership opportunities and how the state can support the sector.
Members of the media are invited to attend the panel discussion as follows:
Date: Thursday, 14 May 2026
Time: 8h00
Venue: NAMPO Park, Bothaville
Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/vStzRgwydgjuk5MG7
Enquiries
James de Villiers
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 082 766 0276
E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.