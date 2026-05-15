President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to oral questions in the National Assembly, 14 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 14 May 2026, account to the nation on the work of government when he responds to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly in Parliament, Cape Town.

The President will, among other questions, brief Parliament on youth skills development and government’s plans to address students’ debt.

He will address Members on the impact of various investment conferences in boosting employment opportunities in South Africa.

In addition, he will provide an update on the roll-out plan of the anti-crime Operation Prosper.

The President will further address matters relating to the Minister of Social Development and the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service.

Oral question sessions with the President are scheduled at least once a quarter during Parliament's annual programme.

These sessions are one of the mechanisms Parliament uses, in terms of the Constitution, to hold the Executive to account.

The Oral Replies session will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 14 May 2026

Time: 14h00

Venue: Nieuwmeester Dome, Cape Town

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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