SWAY | LIVE Heads to Boulder August 2-4 with JUNO-Nominated Peter Katz, Keynote Speaker Anne Bonney

SWAY | LIVE · August 2–4, 2026 · Boulder, CO, where financial services leaders become not just respected and remembered, but unmistakable.

SWAY | LIVE BOULDER unveils its 2026 agenda: three immersive days of personal brand, voice, visibility, and leadership in Boulder.

SWAY | LIVE is a deliberately intimate conference for leaders ready to build a personal brand rooted in purpose, voice, visibility, and human connection.” — Sheri Fitts, Founder and Creator

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheri Fitts & Co. today announced the full agenda for SWAY | LIVE BOULDER , the 2026 edition of the company’s annual three-day gathering for leaders ready to build a personal brand the industry can’t ignore and won’t forget. Landing at the Limelight Boulder on August 2-4, SWAY | LIVE BOULDER will headline JUNO-nominated musician and keynote speaker Peter Katz and EQ keynote speaker Anne Bonney, alongside a roster of teaching voices spanning storytelling, conflict mastery, identity work, mindfulness, books-as-brand strategy, LinkedIn authority, and visibility.“SWAY | LIVE has always been more than a conference,” said Sheri Fitts, founder of Sheri Fitts & Co. and creator of the event. “It’s a deliberately small, deliberately intimate gathering for people who are quietly outgrowing the version of their personal brand that used to fit. The 2026 agenda is built for the leaders who are ready to stop performing and start becoming. Every session, every speaker, every in-between moment points the same direction: toward the truest, most unmistakable version of who they already are.”Two Headliners. One Through-Line.Peter Katz, a JUNO-nominated musician and corporate keynote speaker, will take the Tuesday morning stage with Celebrate What Matters™ | Turn Moments Into Momentum, a live-music-and-storytelling keynote that teaches audiences how to recognize the small, everyday moments that compound into an unmistakable brand. Katz is known for blending performance, framework, and immediate practice into a single experience that audiences carry home long after the room empties.Anne Bonney, a high-energy EQ speaker and trainer, will open the conference Sunday afternoon with Close the Window | The Self-Awareness Advantage, a laugh-and-learn keynote on the role of emotional intelligence in leadership, communication, and workplace dynamics. Her session establishes the self-awareness baseline that every brand session that follows quietly depends on.A Full Roster of Teaching VoicesIn addition to Katz and Bonney, SWAY | LIVE BOULDER will feature: Sheri Fitts weaving together the experience with The Call: Why You Belong Here; Welcome Home; Already Unmistakable; Becoming, Together; and the conference-closing Influential AF. Amanda Dixon opening Sunday with an interactive improv session built to loosen the script for the days ahead. Cesar Cardona anchoring two guided mindfulness practices that bookend the conference’s deepest interior work. Sam Osborne delivering The Conflict Advantage, a precision keynote on recovering authority in moments of emotional reactivity. Raeanne Lacatena, business coach and therapist, guiding Whole, Not Halved, an integration session for high performers who’ve learned to succeed externally while quietly fragmenting inside. Freddy Mendoza leading An Accelerator, a movement-oriented session that turns insight into immediate action. Johanna Walker teaching Make It Stick, a practical storytelling toolkit, and So, You Want to Do a TEDx, on finding and shaping the single idea worth taking to the red dot. Michael DeLon delivering Drop the Anvil, a keynote on using books to forge an unmistakable brand. Lia Bliss breaking down What’s the Deal with LinkedIn Newsletters? for brand-builders ready to claim long-form authority on the platform. And Erika DeBlasi hosting the conference’s closing Visibility in Real Life peer panel.A Deliberately Boulder ExperienceTrue to its mountain setting, SWAY | LIVE BOULDER will anchor the LIMELIGHT BOULDER into the experience itself, including a VIP Experience + Sunrise Adventure on Sunday morning, an outdoor opening reception, and a closing Musical Extravaganza on Tuesday evening.“Boulder isn’t just a backdrop,” said Fitts. “It’s a co-presenter. The mountains, the river, the light, the air. They’re all part of what we ask attendees to step into. The agenda holds the curriculum. The place holds the integration.”About SWAY | LIVESWAY | LIVE is the annual flagship gathering of Sheri Fitts & Co., bringing together leaders in financial services and adjacent industries (including advisors, TPAs, business owners, fintech founders, and emerging voices) who are ready to build a personal brand rooted in purpose, voice, and deep visibility. The conference’s organizing promise: AMPLIFY your brand. ELEVATE your influence. BECOME UNMISTAKABLE.

Inside SWAY | LIVE: A Beautiful Story of Ideas, Inspiration and Community

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