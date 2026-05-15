2026 NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural & Interior Design Awards Season 1 Winners Announced

2026 NY Product Design Awards: Season 1 Winners Announced 2026 NY Architectural & Interior Design Awards: Season 1 Winners Announced 2026 NY Product Design Awards: Season 2 Calling for Entries Now 2026 NY Architectural & Interior Design Awards: Season 2 Calling for Entries Now

The 2026 NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural & Interior Design Awards have officially announced the Season 1 winners.

The most compelling work demonstrates how design performs over time — not only in concept, but in real-world application.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural & Interior Design Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), have officially announced the Season 1 winners, recognizing outstanding achievements in product design, architectural design, and spatial innovation across industries worldwide.

As leading international design awards and competitions, the programs celebrate projects that demonstrate design innovation, functional excellence, and global design impact, bringing forward work that shapes how people interact with products, spaces, and the built environment.

This season received over 2,500 submissions from around the world, showcasing a wide spectrum of contemporary design across disciplines including product design, architecture, interior design, furniture, and environmental design. The winning entries reflect a growing emphasis on clarity, usability, and long-term performance, where design is not only conceptualized but fully realized in practice.

2026 Season 1 Design and Designer of the Year Honor

At the highest level of recognition, the Design of the Year and Designer of the Year titles honor projects and individuals that demonstrate exceptional vision, craftsmanship, and execution.

1. Product Design of the Year

• AI Transformer Home Trailer (AI-THt) by AC Future, United States

2. Commercial Architecture Design of the Year

• GLORIOUS LUXE III by HZS Design Holding Company Limited, China

3. Institutional Architecture Design of the Year

• The FLOAT:Ludan Public Sport Center by Module Lab Architectural Ltd, China

4. Residential Architecture Design of the Year

• Casa Silente by Yodezeen, United States

These distinctions represent the pinnacle of achievement, recognizing work that defines how design operates in real-world conditions with clarity, precision, and purpose.

Global Participation & International Design Influence

The 2026 Season 1 competition attracted entries from designers, studios, brands, and manufacturers across global markets, reinforcing its role as a global platform for design excellence and innovation.

Participation included internationally recognized organizations and design studios such as Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., Ltd, Dell Technologies, Experience Design Group, Dreame Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., ELICA spa, Azkoyen, Baidu Online Network Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Skechers Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., ARC'TERYX & RNP, and ŌTN (Origin Thread Narrative), alongside projects developed for global clients including Hydro Systems, Wellington City Council, LEOMIR, Yale Peabody Museum, Shenzhen Luohu District Water Affairs Bureau, Fortrea Pharmaceutical Research & Development, and AMBRA Investors. These entries demonstrate how design continues to evolve across industries, balancing aesthetic refinement, usability, and contextual relevance.

The breadth of submissions reflects the dynamic intersection of design intelligence, cultural awareness, and technological integration, shaping how products and environments are experienced today.

Grand Jury Panel & Evaluation Process

The 2026 season was evaluated by a distinguished jury panel of 30 professionals from 13 countries, representing expertise across product design, architecture, and interior design. Through a structured blind judging process, each entry was assessed independently, ensuring fairness, integrity, and merit-based recognition.

Among the distinguished jurors were:

• Alexandre Collares, Creative Art Director at Ogilvy Australia

• Xiaobi Pan, Lead Designer at Amazon

• Khaled Elnems, Q.C. & Industrial Product Designer at PARSONS Infrastructure & Technology Group Inc.

• Danilo Villanueva Jr, Creative Director at MRM/Mccann and Makina & Co

• Takbir Fatima, Director at DesignAware

• Zehua Zhang, Associate Principal at Kohn Pedersen Fox

alongside other respected professionals advancing global standards of design excellence.

Recognizing Global Design Excellence

“There is a clarity in this season’s entries that reflects deliberate thinking and strong execution,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “The most compelling work demonstrates how design performs over time — not only in concept, but in real-world application. This level of resolution defines the excellence recognized by the NY Design Awards.”

Winning a NY Product Design Award or NY Architectural & Interior Design Award represents prestigious international recognition for design excellence and innovation across industries.

To view the complete list of winners, visit:

NY Product Design Awards: https://nydesignawards.com/winner.php

NY Architectural & Interior Design Awards: https://nyarchitectureawards.com/winner.php

About NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural & Interior Design Awards

The NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural & Interior Design Awards are prestigious international design competitions recognizing excellence in product, architectural, and interior design. The programs celebrate projects that combine design innovation, functionality, and purpose, highlighting work that shapes how people interact with objects, environments, and the built world.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements across industries. IAA organizes internationally recognized award programs including the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Property Awards, Noble Business Awards, London Design Awards, Tokyo Design Awards, and French Design Awards, among others — bringing together a global community of professionals, brands, and organizations shaping the future of their industries.

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