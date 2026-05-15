2026 TITAN Business Awards Season 1 Winners Announced — Honoring Global Excellence in Leadership & Business Achievement

2026 TITAN Business Awards: Season 1 Winners Announced 2026 TITAN Business Awards: Season 2 Calling for Entries Now

The 2026 TITAN Business Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has officially announced the Season 1 winners.

What distinguishes these winners is how effectively strategy translates into results and how consistently that performance is sustained over time.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 TITAN Business Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has officially announced the Season 1 winners, recognizing outstanding achievements in business leadership, innovation, and organizational performance across industries worldwide.

As one of the leading international business awards, the TITAN Business Awards honors individuals, teams, and organizations that demonstrate measurable impact, operational excellence, and the ability to drive sustained growth in today’s evolving global economy.

This season received over 5,100 entries from organizations and professionals worldwide, reflecting a strong emphasis on results-driven leadership, innovation, and business transformation. Winning entries demonstrate how organizations effectively translate strategy into execution while maintaining consistency and long-term business value.

Season 1 Category Winners of the Year

The Category Winners of the Year represent the highest level of recognition, honoring organizations and professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, strategic clarity, and measurable business success.

1. Achievement of the Year – The General Administration of Customs - Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates);

2. Business Technology Solutions of the Year – DailyPay (United States);

3. Information Technology of the Year – Pegasystems (United States);

4. Marketing of the Year – Gravity Global (United Kingdom);

Global Participation & International Presence

The 2026 TITAN Business Awards Season 1 attracted submissions from organizations, teams, and professionals across diverse industries and global markets, reinforcing its position as a global platform for business excellence and leadership recognition.

Participation included internationally recognized companies such as Nasdaq, WP Engine, Geotab Inc., Tata Consultancy Services, ADP®, Ivanti, SOCAR Türkiye, Ayala Land Malls Inc., and Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd., alongside entries developed for global brands including NutriChem, CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid, Ringling College BFA Film Program, Scatters Club, and SCPG. These submissions reflect how businesses continue to operate, adapt, and grow across increasingly complex and competitive environments.

Grand Jury Panel & Evaluation Process

Entries were evaluated by an international panel of senior professionals with expertise across business leadership, operations, strategy, and innovation. Each submission was reviewed independently through a blind judging process based on impact, execution, and leadership effectiveness.

Recognizing Global Business Leadership

“The standard this season is defined by what holds up in practice,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “What distinguishes these winners is how effectively strategy translates into results and how consistently that performance is sustained over time.”

To view the complete list of 2026 TITAN Business Awards winners, please visit https://thetitanawards.com/winner.php.

2026 TITAN Business Awards: Season 2 Now Open for Submissions

Season 2 entries are now open for the 2026 TITAN Business Awards, inviting organizations and professionals worldwide to showcase excellence in business leadership, innovation, and measurable performance.

• Early Bird Deadline: June 17, 2026

• Final Extension Deadline: September 16, 2026

• Results Announcement: November 6, 2026

About TITAN Business Awards

The TITAN Business Awards honors pioneering leaders and organizations that drive innovation, growth, and excellence across industries worldwide. As a leading international business awards program, it recognizes those who challenge conventions, inspire progress, and shape the future of global business.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements across industries. IAA organizes internationally recognized award programs including the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, Noble Business Awards, London Design Awards, NY Design Awards, and LIT Advertising Awards, among others — bringing together a global community of professionals, brands, and organizations shaping the future of their industries.

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