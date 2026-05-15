Bidding Set to Close on 6BR/2.5BA Victorian Style Home on .44± Acre Lot in Victoria VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

1622 12th St., Victoria, VA 23974 1622 12th St., Victoria, VA 23974 1622 12th St., Victoria, VA 23974 1622 12th St., Victoria, VA 23974 1622 12th St., Victoria, VA 23974

Timeless Victorian Style Home on Large Town Lot Selling to the Highest Bidder Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of online only bidding on a 6 BR/2.5 BA Victorian style home on .44± acre lot in the Town of Victoria, VA on May 20.” — John Nicholls

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