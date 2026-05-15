Bidding Set to Close on 6BR/2.5BA Victorian Style Home on .44± Acre Lot in Victoria VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Timeless Victorian Style Home on Large Town Lot Selling to the Highest Bidder Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
“With a little TLC, this property will truly shine. Ideal as a private residence or conversion to a Bed & Breakfast. Ideally located near downtown amenities, the Victoria walking trail and park,” said Nicholls. Don’t miss an excellent opportunity to buy for your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”
“The 6 BR/2.5 BA home’s highlights include a .44± acre corner lot in the Town of Victoria, a beautiful wrap-around porch, a 2019 roof, a first floor primary suite and wonderful interior craftsmanship,” said Sid Smyth, auction marketing coordinator.
The property is located only 0.3 miles from Main Street Victoria, 3.5 miles from Lunenburg, 7 miles from Kenbridge, 12 miles from Rt. 360, and a short drive to Blackstone, I-85, South Hill and the NC Line noted Smyth.
The online auction’s date, address and highlights follow below.
Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Wednesday, May 20 @ 12 Noon
Location of the property: 1622 12th St., Victoria, VA 23974
6 BR/2.5 BA Victorian style Home on .44± acre corner lot in the Town of Victoria, VA (Lunenburg County School System)
• The home measures 3,440± sf. and features a kitchen, living room, dining room, main floor primary suite w/dual closets and attic
• 1/4 wrap-around covered porch
• Soaring ceilings; original hardwood floors; wide trim; built-in cabinetry; new roof in 2019 (approx.)
• Heating: oil forced air; Cooling: Window units; 1 fireplace
• Public utilities; electric water heater
“The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Smyth.
For more information, call Sid Smyth (434) 955-0708 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
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About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award-winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Sid Smyth
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 434 955 0708
info@nichollsauction.com
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