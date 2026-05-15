Livingston High School Theatre Students Bring Beloved Children’s Story to Life

Barry Farber with a tree carving he made that is inspired by Bosco the Bear, one of the characters featured in The Adventures of Little Billy: In Search of the Magic Tree.

Livingston High School students bring Barry Farber’s Little Billy to life June 15 in a free performance supporting Tamerlaine Sanctuary & Preserve.

Like all great children’s books, it tells a compelling story kids can relate to, while integrating strong values that parents will appreciate...this is a tale for everyone to enjoy.” — Dan Wolf, former VP Corporate Communications at The Walt Disney Company

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free General Admission, Special Guest Appearances & Ambassador Animal from Tamerlaine Sanctuary & Preserve for June 15 Performance

Students from Livingston High School’s Theatre Arts 1 program will take center stage in a heartwarming and imaginative production of “The Adventures of Little Billy: In Search of the Magic Tree” on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 7:00 PM in the Livingston High School Auditorium. This special event is open to the public with free general admission.

This special performance represents the culmination of a semester-long final project that brings together students from all grade levels and a wide range of abilities. Tasked with adapting the beloved children’s story into a short, touring theatrical production, students have collaborated on every aspect of the show—from storytelling and character development to staging and performance.

More than just a play, Little Billy is designed with a meaningful mission: to inspire young audiences. Following its debut, the production is intended to tour local elementary schools, sharing powerful lessons about courage, kindness, perseverance, and self-discovery.

“Like all great children’s books, In Search of the Magic Tree tells a compelling story kids can relate to, while integrating strong values that parents will appreciate. With its upbeat protagonist and colorful characters, this is a tale for everyone to enjoy.”

—Dan Wolf, founder and principal of Lone Wolf Writing Company & former Vice President of Corporate Communications at The Walt Disney Company

Adding to the excitement of the evening, Little Billy—who serves as an ambassador to the Tamerlaine Sanctuary & Preserve—will be represented through a special animal ambassador appearance from the sanctuary. This unique experience will give children and families the opportunity to connect with animals while learning an important message about compassion, empathy, and caring for all living beings.

Best-selling author Barry Farber brings his special edition hardcover children’s book and animated TV series, The Adventures of Little Billy: In Search of the Magic Tree, to an exciting step forward in a new stage adaptation, coming to life through the creativity and passion of Livingston High School’s student performers. Farber will be on hand to sign copies of the special edition hardcover copy of the book following the performance, and a portion of proceeds from book sales will benefit the Tamerlaine Animal Sanctuary & Preserve.

“This project is about more than theatre,” said program representatives. “It’s about giving students a voice, fostering collaboration, and using storytelling as a way to positively impact younger children in our community.”

Families, community members, and members of the press are invited to attend this inspiring evening of student-driven theatre—now enhanced with special guests, free general admission, and a meaningful message for children of all ages.

Animated Version of The Adventures of Little Billy: In Search of the Magic Tree

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