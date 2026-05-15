EPIQ Superfoods Inc. Formally Appoints Dean Michael Roxas as President and Co-Founder

EPIQ Superfoods CEO Nestor Bonifacio Jr. and President Dean Michael Roxas officially sign documents formalizing the leadership appointment and partnership, marking a key milestone in the company’s expansion.

EPIQ Superfoods appoints Dean Michael Roxas as President and Co-Founder as the company accelerates expansion and commercialization.

I believe the timing of everything happened the way it was meant to. I’m committed to building this company with focus, discipline, and long-term vision.” — Dean Michael Roxas

BALIWAG CITY, BULACAN, PHILIPPINES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPIQ Superfoods Inc. today formally announced the appointment of Dean Michael Roxas as President and Co-Founder, officially confirming a leadership role he had already been actively serving in alongside the company’s executive team.Over the past month, Roxas had been working closely with EPIQ Superfoods in a leadership capacity while the company finalized its investment process and corporate filings. Although Roxas had already publicly represented the company as President during that transition period, the appointment now formally takes effect following the completion of documentation and internal approvals.The appointment marks a major step forward for EPIQ Superfoods as the company continues expanding its plant-based hydration platform, including EPIQ BioEnergy and EPIQ Hydrate.According to Nestor Bonifacio Jr., CEO of EPIQ Superfoods Inc., Roxas was part of the company’s earliest foundation and original vision before the company formally entered manufacturing and commercialization.“Dean was there at the beginning,” said Bonifacio. “We started with a shared belief in sea moss and what it could become. What began as conversations and ideas eventually turned into years of research, product development, manufacturing preparation, and building the foundation behind EPIQ BioEnergy.”Bonifacio explained that while both founders spent time pursuing different paths and responsibilities over the years, the company’s direction continued developing until both parties ultimately realigned.“When we reconnected and aligned again, it felt clear that God was directing our steps back together for a reason,” Bonifacio said. “We believe there is purpose behind the timing of everything. This company represents more than business for us. We believe we are called to build it with stewardship, discipline, and responsibility.”Roxas now formally joins EPIQ Superfoods as shareholder, co-founder, and President. In his role, he will oversee operational execution while helping lead expansion into distribution, partnerships, and retail growth initiatives. Bonifacio will continue serving as CEO, focusing on long-term strategy, product innovation, and overall company development.Roxas brings a background in competitive athletics, including winning two gold medals in Jiu-Jitsu at the Southeast Asian Games. The company believes his athletic discipline and leadership mentality align closely with the operational culture EPIQ aims to build as it expands nationally.“This is a full-circle moment,” said Roxas. “What started years ago as an idea has now become something real with a strong foundation behind it. I believe the timing of everything happened the way it was meant to. I’m committed to helping build this company with focus, faith, discipline, and long-term vision.”The appointment comes during a major development phase for EPIQ Superfoods as the company continues strengthening its FDA-licensed manufacturing platform and prepares for broader CPR-backed commercialization.Its flagship product, EPIQ BioEnergy, is a patent-pending sea moss-based hydration formula developed through a multi-year process focused on mineral composition, extraction methods, product consistency, and manufacturing scalability. The company describes the formula as part of a broader hydration platform centered on mineral replenishment and plant-based hydration support.Alongside EPIQ BioEnergy, Roxas also helped develop EPIQ Hydrate, a freshly made hydration product formulated for athletes and active lifestyles. The product was designed to provide essential minerals and electrolytes intended to support hydration and performance demands.Bonifacio said the addition of Roxas to the executive leadership structure reflects the company’s transition from a development-focused phase into a broader execution and expansion phase.“We’ve spent years building the product, process, and infrastructure behind the company,” Bonifacio said. “Now the focus becomes execution, consistency, expansion, and building the right leadership structure for long-term growth. Dean brings operational focus, shared history, and alignment into this next chapter.”With Roxas formally joining the executive leadership team, EPIQ Superfoods plans to continue expanding across pharmacy, wellness, retail, and athletic performance channels while maintaining a focus on product consistency, manufacturing discipline, and long-term growth.About EPIQ Superfoods Inc.EPIQ Superfoods Inc. is a Philippine manufacturing company focused on plant-based hydration products. The company operates an FDA-licensed facility and develops sea moss-based formulations designed to support mineral hydration. Its product platform includes EPIQ BioEnergy, a patent-pending hydration formula developed through a multi-year research and commercialization process, and EPIQ Hydrate, a freshly made athlete-focused hydration product designed to support active lifestyles and mineral replenishment.

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