Jury Finds Eric Ayala Guilty of 2021 Murder of Gregory Ingram in Bridgeport

(Bridgeport, CT) - Joseph T. Corradino, Bridgeport Judicial District State’s Attorney, today announced that a Superior Court jury in Bridgeport on March 13, 2026 found Eric Ayala, age 27, of Bridgeport, guilty of the 2021 murder of Gregory Ingram, age 33, of Bridgeport.

After six days of evidence, the jury found the defendant guilty of the crimes of Murder, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-54a(a), Conspiracy to Commit Murder, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-48 and § 53a-54a(a), and Criminal Possession of a Firearm, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-217.

Evidence presented at trial showed that at approximately 2:00 a.m. on March 13, 2021, a suspect vehicle was seen backing into the victim’s driveway moments before the homicide. Investigators tracked that vehicle on video throughout the City of Bridgeport and later seized it during the investigation. Bridgeport police officers learned that the defendant had sold the car to an auto body shop just hours after the homicide.

Cell phone data, presented by an FBI CAST analyst, placed the defendant’s phone at the scene of the homicide as well as at several locations where the suspect vehicle was captured on video before and after the crime. In addition, the defendant’s DNA was found on a firearm flashlight attachment recovered at the scene.

The defense called a witness who testified that, in 2021, a now-deceased individual had confessed the crime to him. During cross-examination, the State introduced evidence that the defendant, in a recorded phone call, referred to this witness as his “get out of jail free card.”

Sentencing is scheduled for July 23, 2026 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth K. Moran, with assistance from Inspector Martin Heanue, and Paralegal Specialist Iris Villanueva.