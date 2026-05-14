NEWS RELEASE: PUBLIC ASKED TO HELP HONOR VETERANS WITH LEI DONATIONS FOR MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY

STATE OF HAWAI‘I

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

HAWAI‘I DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

OFFICE OF THE ADJUTANT GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN F. LOGAN

ADJUTANT GENERAL

KA ʻAKUKANA KENELALA

BRIGADIER GENERAL PHILLIP L. MALLORY

DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL

KA HOPE ʻAKUKANA KENELALA

PUBLIC ASKED TO HELP HONOR VETERANS WITH LEI DONATIONS FOR MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 14, 2026

#2026-006

KĀNEʻOHE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Defense is asking for the public’s assistance in honoring the fallen this Memorial Day. Community members are invited to donate fresh flowers and lei for the upcoming Memorial Day ceremony at the Hawaiʻi State Veterans Cemetery in Kāneʻohe. The goal is to place a lei on every cemetery marker, a gesture of aloha and remembrance for the sacrifices made by our veterans.

Fresh flower and lei donations will be collected on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Windward Mall’s Center Stage. The public is encouraged to drop off ready-made, fresh lei or loose flowers. Volunteers will be on-site to collect the donations and assemble additional lei.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Hawaiʻi State Veterans Cemetery is a time-honored tradition that brings together veterans, service members, families and the community to pay tribute to our nation’s heroes. The sight of thousands of lei adorning the graves is a poignant reminder of the aloha spirit and the enduring legacy of our veterans.

For more information about the Memorial Day ceremony, please visit the official Hawaiʻi Department of Defense Office of Veterans’ Services website at https://dod.hawaii.gov/ovs/ .

The Office of Veterans’ Services (OVS) is the principal state office responsible for the development and management of policies and programs related to veterans, their dependents or survivors. The OVS acts as a liaison between the governor and veterans organizations, as well as between the Department of Veterans Affairs and individual veterans. Its objectives are to assist veterans in obtaining state and federal entitlements, provide the latest information on veterans issues and offer advice and support to veterans transitioning back into civilian life.

Images and video from the 2025 Memorial Day ceremony are available. Credit: Hawaiʻi Department of Defense.

# # #