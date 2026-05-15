Walker’s Gymnastics & Dance Captures Massachusetts State Championship, Signaling New Era of Growth in Lowell

Xcel Bronze team taking the spotlight at the 2026 State Meet! These young athletes have shown incredible dedication, discipline, and heart all season long, and it all culminated in a 1st Place Team finish. With over 20 years of high-performance experience and a background training under the legendary Mihai Brestyan, Coach Carlos has brought a new level of discipline, mentorship, and excellence to our Lowell community. Walker’s Gymnastics & Dance a premier athletic institution serving families across the Boston area and Southern New Hampshire

Walker’s Gymnastics & Dance captures the State Xcel Bronze title with 51 podium finishes, fueling a major program rebuild under head coach Carlos Castro.

“We’re competitive. We set high standards. More important than trophies is building tough, confident kids who learn how to work hard, handle pressure, support each other, and still enjoy the process.” — Carlos Castro

LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walker’s Gymnastics & Dance captured the Massachusetts State Xcel Bronze Championship this past Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the Shriners Auditorium, delivering one of the strongest performances of the meet and continuing the growth and rebuilding of the Lowell-based program under owner and head coach Carlos Castro, who returned to the sport with the goal of rebuilding a strong community-centered gymnastics program in Lowell.The team finished with a score of 116.075 while earning an extraordinary 51 individual podium finishes and 11 All-Around placements across the competition, including multiple individual event and All-Around champions. The result secured the State Team Championship and marked a major milestone in the continued rebuild and development of the program since Castro took ownership.The Xcel Bronze athletes competed with confidence, composure, and consistency across all four events, a reflection of the demanding work happening inside the gym every week. Since Castro took over, the program has focused on creating a culture built around accountability, discipline, preparation, and learning how to compete under pressure.The program is still in the middle of a major rebuild, but this championship felt like an important sign that the culture being built inside the gym is starting to translate into real results. Leadership says the long-term vision extends beyond competitive success, with a strong focus on mentorship, confidence, discipline, and creating opportunities for young athletes across the Greater Lowell community.Castro, a former coach with Peru’s national gymnastics federation (Federación Deportiva Peruana de Gimnasia, or FDPG), brings more than 20 years of high-performance coaching experience to Lowell. His career in the United States began under legendary U.S. National Team Coach Mihai Brestyan, who coached Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman. Over the course of his career, Castro has coached athletes to State, Regional, and National titles while helping many gymnasts advance to collegiate competition and scholarship opportunities across the United States.“At the end of the day, yeah, we want to win,” said Castro. “We’re competitive and we set high standards. But more important than trophies is building tough, confident kids who learn how to work hard, handle pressure, support each other, and still enjoy the process. Watching these athletes realize what they’re capable of after months of hard work, that’s the part that means the most to me.”The championship was also made possible by a committed coaching staff that spends countless hours on the floor every week developing athletes one correction, one routine, and one practice at a time. The Xcel Bronze program is led by Coach Kayleigh Harrington alongside Nina Morales. The program also received valuable support from Walker’s broader competitive team coaches, including Jess Cardone, Alex Huarcaya, and Daniel Abad.As the program continues to grow, Walker’s Gymnastics & Dance is expanding its training opportunities and athlete development pathways for families across Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The championship comes during a period of strong momentum for the gym, with rising enrollment, expanded programming, and continued investment into both gymnastics and dance development.The program currently offers:• Competitive Gymnastics Programs: USA Gymnastics Xcel and Development Program (Junior Olympic) teams• Dance Division & Competitive Dance Program: Ballet, Jazz, Lyrical, Contemporary, Modern, Hip Hop, K-Pop, Tap, and Musical Theatre• Foundation Training: Parent & Child, Preschool and recreational gymnastics and tumbling focused on strength, coordination, and athletic fundamentalsLeadership says much of the program’s recent momentum has come from strong support and trust from local families throughout the rebuilding process. With enrollment continuing to rise and facility improvements underway, Walker’s Gymnastics & Dance is actively inviting the next generation of athletes to a program that is building strong momentum across the region.“This victory is something the athletes earned,” Castro added. “But we know it’s only one step. We’re trying to build something special here, not overnight, and not through shortcuts. Just good coaching, good people, and kids willing to work. That’s the foundation of everything.”About Walker’s Gymnastics & DanceLocated in Lowell, Massachusetts, Walker’s Gymnastics & Dance is a growing youth athletics and performing arts program offering gymnastics and dance training for athletes of all levels. Led by former Peruvian national team coach Carlos Castro, the program focuses on hard work, resilience, accountability, and long-term athlete development.Media ContactWalker’s Gymnastics & DanceEmail: contact@walkersgymnasticsdance.comWebsite: www.walkersgymnasticsdance.com

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