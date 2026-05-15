After 25 Years in Practice, Dr Steven Rostkier Explains Why He Chooses Customised Implant Plans Over All-on-4 Templates

Dr Steven Rostkier

Balwyn dentist uses 3D imaging to design full-arch implant plans around each patient’s jaw – placing five to eight implants based on bone structure.

BALWYN, VIC, AUSTRALIA, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All-on-4 dental implants are among the most heavily marketed dental procedures in Australia. The system – which uses four titanium implants in fixed positions to support a full arch of replacement teeth – has been used successfully worldwide for over two decades. But the same standardised design that makes it efficient also means it was engineered for the average jaw, not every jaw. Dr Steven Rostkier , who has practised restorative and implant dentistry in Balwyn for over 25 years, takes a different approach. Rather than starting with a fixed protocol, he begins with 3D CBCT imaging of the patient’s jaw and designs each plan from the scan outward.“All-on-4 is a well-validated system – I’m not dismissing it,” Dr Rostkier said. “But four implants in fixed positions is a template, and not every jaw fits the same template. When I look at a patient’s 3D scan and the bone density varies significantly across the arch, I’d rather place implants where the bone actually supports them than force a standardised layout.”Why implant count matters for longevityThe clinical reasoning centres on load distribution. Four implants concentrate every bite force on four contact points. Published research reports implant failure rates of approximately 5-10% over a 10-year period, with excessive mechanical stress on individual implants identified as a contributing factor.For patients with bruxism, uneven bone density, or asymmetrical jaw structure, that concentration of force becomes a long-term risk. A plan using six or eight implants spreads the same bite force across more anchor points, reducing the mechanical load on each implant and the surrounding bone.The trade-off is cost and complexity. All-on-4 treatment in Melbourne typically ranges from $23,000 to $30,000 per arch. Customised plans with additional implants generally fall between $25,000 and $45,000 or more depending on case complexity. For patients whose anatomy suits the four-implant template – moderate, uniform bone loss and no heavy grinding – All-on-4 delivers strong results at a lower price point.A two-specialist modelFull-arch implant treatment at the practice involves a collaborative approach: a specialist periodontist performs the surgical placement, while Dr Rostkier handles treatment planning, 3D imaging, case design, and the final prosthesis. This means each stage is managed by the clinician most qualified for that specific part of the process.About Dr Steven RostkierDr Steven Rostkier (BDSc, University of Melbourne, 1999) has operated his dental practice in Balwyn, Victoria, for over 25 years. The practice offers general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, and was one of the first in Victoria to establish a dedicated dental hygiene department – now in its 30th year of operation. Dr Rostkier is a member of the Australian Dental Association and is registered with AHPRA.

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