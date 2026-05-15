Melbourne Podiatry Clinic Cuts Custom Orthotic Wait from Weeks to 48 Hours

Orthotic Therapy

On-site laboratory at The Lower Limb Clinic in Elsternwick handcrafts custom orthotics in two days, compared with the two to three weeks typical of clinics.

ELSTERNWICK, VIC, AUSTRALIA, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lower Limb Clinic is delivering custom orthotics to patients within 48 hours through its dedicated on-site orthotic laboratory, a turnaround the clinic says is roughly seven times faster than the industry standard of two to three weeks.Most Australian podiatry clinics send orthotic prescriptions to external laboratories, which extends wait times and removes the treating clinician from the manufacturing process. The Lower Limb Clinic handles every step in-house at its Glen Huntly Road premises, from biomechanical examination and 3D scanning to CAD/CAM design and handcrafting in the laboratory.The clinic is led by Dr Richard Chasen, who holds a Bachelor of Podiatry (Honours), a Master of Health Science (Podiatry) and a Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics. The dual qualification in both podiatry and prosthetics and orthotics is rare in Australia and means Dr Chasen designs, fabricates and adjusts orthotics himself rather than prescribing them to a third party.Orthotics from the clinic are used to treat conditions including plantar fasciitis, heel pain, flat feet, Achilles tendinopathy, knee pain, sports injuries, bunions and paediatric gait issues. Devices are manufactured from premium-grade plastics and typically last between two and five years. Same-day adjustments are available because the laboratory operates on the same site as the consulting rooms.About The Lower Limb ClinicThe Lower Limb Clinic is a Melbourne podiatry practice in Elsternwick, established in 1997, offering general podiatry, biomechanical assessment and custom orthotic therapy. Its on-site orthotic laboratory handcrafts devices in-house rather than outsourcing manufacture to external suppliers.

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