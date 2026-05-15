City helps increase SNAP and WIC use across farmers markets and food hubs on Oʻahu

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency (CCSR), in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Good Food Alliance (HGFA), has completed two multi-year initiatives aimed at expanding access to federal nutrition benefits at farmers markets and food hubs across Oʻahu.

Through hands-on technical assistance, vendor onboarding, outreach, and close coordination with state agencies, the initiatives helped markets and farmers build the capacity to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits. By leveraging federal, state, city, and local resources, the efforts helped connect Hawaiʻi families with fresh, locally grown food while also supporting the local agricultural economy.

“Our food system should work for the families who depend on it most,” said Dr. Kealoha Fox, chief resilience officer and executive director of the Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency. “On Oʻahu, that means making sure SNAP and WIC participants can consistently access fresh, affordable, and culturally appropriate foods in the neighborhoods where they live. By strengthening local supply chains, supporting small retailers, and reducing barriers to enrollment and use through partnerships, we can build a system that not only fights hunger but promotes health, dignity, and resilience for our entire community.”

Key outcomes from the initiatives include:

Expanded access to local food: SNAP access was strengthened through technical assistance and training at 32 farmers markets and two food hub locations on Oʻahu, with first-time WIC adoption efforts supported through training, onboarding tools, and education.

Increased SNAP usage: SNAP sales rose by more than $23,000—from $314,416 in 2024 to $339,810 in 2025—while transactions increased by 1,689, reflecting growing demand and improved access.

Foundation for WIC expansion: Prior to 2024, no WIC transactions were recorded at any farmers markets or food hubs on Oʻahu. By the end of 2024, WIC was introduced at two farmers markets and two food hubs, marking a significant milestone. The effort engaged 14 WIC clinics and approximately 250 farmers, market managers, and community partners.

Stronger partnerships: HGFA worked closely with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Department of Human Services, WIC clinics, farmers markets, food hubs, and community organizations to improve program coordination, outreach, and data sharing.

Clear path forward: The initiatives identified key barriers to expansion, including complex federal authorization processes, limited staffing, unreliable payment technology, and low participant awareness—insights that will guide future improvements.

Final reports from both initiatives are available at resilientoahu.org/food-systems.

“Good food is the foundation of health and well-being for our communities,” said Kaiulani Odom, executive director of Hawai‘i Good Food Alliance. “In Hawaiʻi, that means supporting local farmers, growing more fresh, locally produced food, and ensuring all residents can access and choose healthy, culturally relevant foods. Guided by ʻāina accountability, we strengthen the connection between how we grow food and how we care for our land. When we invest in making local agriculture more accessible, we strengthen our island.”

The City will use what it has learned to take smart steps to strengthen the local food system in the near term. These initiatives align with the City’s recently released O‘ahu Food Systems Plan draft—the first of its kind for the City. The draft plan is open for public comment now through June 30, 2026, at resilientoahu.org/foodsystemsplan.

—PAU—