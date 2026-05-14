A Celebration of Resilience, Pride, and Heritage: Council Recognizes Haitian Heritage Month

From a revolution that created the first free Black republic in the world to a vibrant cultural legacy that continues to shape Boston today, Haitian history and identity take center stage each May.

The Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilor Louijeune recognizing May as Haitian Heritage Month and May 18 as Haitian Flag Day, honoring the rich history, culture, and contributions of Haitian and Haitian-American communities in Boston and around the world.

The resolution highlights Haiti’s historic role as the only nation founded through a successful slave revolt, as well as its status as the first independent Black republic and a foundational nation in the Western Hemisphere. It also recognizes the enduring significance of the Haitian flag, adopted on May 18, 1803, as a symbol of pride, resilience, and unity.

In acknowledging the Haitian diaspora, the resolution notes both ongoing challenges facing Haiti and Haitian immigrants, including uncertainty related to Temporary Protected Status, as well as moments of cultural pride and visibility, including Haiti’s national soccer team, Les Grenadiers, and major international sporting milestones connected to Boston.

The Council encourages residents to take part in Haitian Heritage Month events across the city, including a flag raising ceremony on Friday May 15th, the Haitian Flag Day Parade in Mattapan and Dorchester on Sunday May 17th, and cultural celebrations at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium throughout the month.

As part of the recognition, the resolution calls for the Haitian flag to be raised on City Hall Plaza on May 15, 2026, in honor of Haitian Flag Day and Haitian Heritage Month.