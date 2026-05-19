A Marine Veteran’s Story of Vietnam, Brotherhood, and Life After Coming Home

A powerful story of war, survival, brotherhood, and life after Vietnam. Living With Agent Orange: Life and Times of a Marine Vietnam Veteran by George Newkirk is coming soon worldwide.

George Newkirk’s Memoir “Living With Agent Orange: Life and Times of a Marine Vietnam Veteran” Coming Soon

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living With Agent Orange : Life and Times of a Marine Vietnam Veteran by George Newkirk is an upcoming memoir that will soon be available to readers worldwide. The book tells the story of a Marine veteran whose life was shaped by combat, difficult years after returning home, health challenges, and the people who stood beside him.Born in Martin, Utah, in 1949, George Newkirk begins his story in a small coal mining town where family, hard work, and community shaped his early years. The memoir traces his early years, from childhood adventures outdoors to the responsibilities of fatherhood long before military service entered his life.The book then moves into the defining chapter of his life: Vietnam.After joining the Marines during the height of the Vietnam War, Newkirk shares his experiences with brutal honesty, from boot camp and combat preparation to the realities of life near the DMZ in Quang Tri. Rather than presenting war through politics or distant history, Living With Agent Orange brings readers into the lived experience of a Marine learning to survive fear, uncertainty, loss, and the constant awareness of death.A Memoir About Survival Long After the War EndsWhat sets Living With Agent Orange apart is its focus on what came after Vietnam. The memoir looks at what came after Vietnam, including the struggle to adjust to civilian life, reconnect with family, and live with memories that never fully disappeared.Newkirk writes openly about PTSD, brotherhood among Marines, the search for belonging, and the health complications linked to Living With Agent Orange exposure, including heart disease, diabetes, multiple surgeries, and lifelong medical battles. Through every stage of the story, one theme remains constant: perseverance.The memoir also follows Newkirk’s life beyond military service, including marriage, fatherhood, leadership roles, building a successful career in the electronics and semiconductor industries, and finding purpose through the motorcycle community and veteran brotherhoods.Readers who appreciate Vietnam memoirs, military history, veteran stories, reflective life writing, and honest accounts of hardship and survival will find Living With Agent Orange especially meaningful. The book offers an intimate look into the realities faced by many veterans, both during war and throughout the decades that followed.About the AuthorGeorge Newkirk is a United States Marine Corps veteran who served during the Vietnam War and was exposed to Living With Agent Orange near the DMZ in Quang Tri. Throughout his life, he faced the long-term effects of war while building a career, raising a family, and continuing to advocate for veterans and fellow Marines. In Living With Agent Orange: Life and Times of a Marine Vietnam Veteran, he shares his personal story with honesty and courage, preserving his experiences for future generations and readers seeking a deeper understanding of the human cost of war.About Writers in USAWriters in USA works with authors to help turn their ideas, stories, and manuscripts into professionally prepared books that are ready for publication. Whether a project is still in its early stages or already written, the team supports authors through each step with care, clear communication, and close attention to the overall quality of the final book.From editing and cover design to publishing support and promotional guidance, Writers in USA manages the process in a way that feels simple, organized, and easier for authors to handle. The goal is to make publishing feel less confusing and stressful while still giving every book the proper time, attention, and presentation it deserves. With a supportive and practical approach, Writers in USA helps writers move from manuscript to published book with confidence and peace of mind.Coming SoonLiving With Agent Orange: Life and Times of a Marine Vietnam Veteran by George Newkirk will soon be available worldwide.For updates and future availability information, visit:

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