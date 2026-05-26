Millennial Healthcare Executive Expands Michigan Senior Living Footprint

Lamont G. Jones

Millennial entrepreneur and healthcare leader Lamont Jones continues building a modern, community-focused senior living brand in Michigan.

We’re building a modern senior living brand centered on compassion, culture, leadership, and community impact.” — Lamont G. Jones

LUNA PIER, MI, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lamont Jones, a millennial healthcare executive, entrepreneur, and author of Faith in Senior Living , has officially expanded his growing senior living footprint in Michigan with the acquisition of Harborside Senior Living , a 30-bed assisted living community located in Luna Pier.The acquisition marks another strategic step in Jones’ broader vision to modernize compassionate senior care while building community-focused assisted living environments that prioritize dignity, leadership, and quality of life for seniors.With more than 15 years of healthcare leadership experience, Jones has built a reputation for combining operational leadership, healthcare administration, and real estate strategy to revitalize and grow senior living communities across Michigan. Beginning his career in healthcare at an early age and later advancing into executive leadership roles, Jones represents a new generation of healthcare entrepreneurs focused on both innovation and impact.Jones is also the author of Faith in Senior Living, a leadership-focused book that highlights the importance of compassion, purpose-driven leadership, and culture within the senior care industry. The book reflects many of the same principles Jones plans to continue implementing throughout his growing senior living portfolio.Senior living is more than healthcare to me — it’s personal,” said Lamont Jones. “Our seniors deserve environments that feel safe, compassionate, dignified, and full of life. Harborside Senior Living represents an opportunity to continue building a culture centered around excellence in care, meaningful relationships, and community.”Harborside Senior Living will continue serving seniors and families throughout the region while operating under the leadership of Luna Nursing LLC. Jones plans to focus on strengthening operations, enhancing the resident and family experience, investing in staff culture, and creating an environment where seniors can thrive in a supportive home-like setting.The acquisition also reflects the increasing demand for high-quality assisted living communities throughout Michigan as the senior population continues to grow. Jones believes the future of senior living requires leaders who understand both healthcare operations and the importance of human connection.Known for his faith-driven leadership style and entrepreneurial mindset, Jones has continued positioning himself as an emerging voice in healthcare leadership and senior living innovation. His long-term vision includes expanding access to compassionate assisted living communities while creating sustainable models of care that positively impact residents, families, staff, and local communities.“This is bigger than one building,” Jones added. “We are building a brand and culture that people can trust — one centered on leadership, compassion, accountability, and purpose.”The acquisition of Harborside Senior Living represents continued momentum for Jones and his growing healthcare and senior living portfolio throughout Michigan.About Lamont JonesLamont Jones is a Michigan-based healthcare executive, entrepreneur, author, and senior living operator with over 15 years of experience in healthcare leadership, long-term care administration, and real estate. He is the author of Faith in Senior Living and is committed to building compassionate, community-centered senior living environments focused on quality care, operational excellence, and leadership innovation.

Harborside Senior Living

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.