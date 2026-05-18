Seven Grammys, 20 Number Ones, One Superfan: Brent Maher Joins Superfan Diaries — New Episode Out Today

SuperFans Diaries Logo Brent Maher with guitar (courtesy Moraine Music Group)

Host J.R. Greene welcomes Nashville legend behind 20+ chart-topping singles for a one-of-a-kind conversation on fandom, music, and the passion that drives both.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperFan Diaries, the breakout sports and fandom podcast hosted by J.R. Greene — known nationwide as ESPN's "Big Orange Tux Guy" — has just released its newest episode today, May 14, featuring legendary music producer, engineer, and songwriter Brent Maher.A fixture of Nashville's Music Row for more than four decades, Maher brings a résumé that reads like a textbook of American music. With seven Grammy Awards to his credit, he has become one of Nashville's most successful and critically acclaimed producer-songwriters. His accomplishments include over 20 number-one hits, numerous top-ten singles, and a wide array of platinum and multi-platinum-selling albums, along with a musical novel and stage musical. He discovered The Judds and produced all ten of their albums, writing many of their hit songs, and engineered classic recordings like Ike and Tina Turner's "Proud Mary," The 5th Dimension's "Age of Aquarius," and Elvis' last number-one, "Way Down." His Grammy-winning collaborations also include work with Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Ray Price.But behind the gold records and Grammy plaques is something fans of the show will instantly recognize: a die-hard sports obsession for basketball that has run alongside Maher's music career every step of the way. In this Thursday's episode, Greene and Maher dig into both sides of his story — how the same passion, patience, and belief that built hit songs and platinum albums also fuels his lifelong love of the game. From locker-room loyalties to game-day rituals to the surprising ways music and sports have collided in his career, Maher proves that being a superfan and being a hitmaker come from the same place: heart."Brent's passion for his Memphis Grizzlies brought out as much emotion as his Grammy wins," says host J.R. Greene.Listeners will hear how a kid from Kansas who joined the Air Force after high school and was stationed near Nashville became one of the most decorated producers in country music history — and never stopped cheering from the stands along the way. It's a conversation full of Music City legend, sports-fan grit, and the kind of behind-the-scenes stories you can only get on SuperFan Diaries.The episode dropped today, Thursday, May 14, on all major podcast platforms.It's the latest in a breakout run for the show. SuperFan Diaries boasts 175,000 total downloads, with per-episode numbers growing to 35,000 and continuing to climb, and some viral TikTok videos clearing over 1.5 million view The show has racked up 40+ episodes and continues to build a growing global audience with no signs of slowing down. Previous guests have included Red Sox World Series hero Doug Mientkiewicz, Team Liquid CEO Steve Arhancet, Bills Mafia founder Del Reid, Atlanta Braves icon "Mr. Freeze," Green Bay Packers' "Frozen Tundra Man," Madison Reed founder and CEO Amy Errett and longtime sports and entertainment attorney Gary Spicer.EPISODE NOW STREAMING on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, iHeart, & YouTubeFollow and Interact: TikTok & InstagramVisit the SuperFan Diaries website: www.superfansdiaries.com

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