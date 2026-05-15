ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Unveils Statue Honoring “Father of the Constitution” James Madison in Florida's Madison County

For Immediate Release

Thursday, May 14, 2026

MADISON, FLA. –

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a new statue honoring President James Madison as part of Florida's continued celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary. Madison is known as the “Father of the Constitution” because of his contributions during the American Revolution, and this statue honors his lasting legacy for both the nation and the state of Florida. With today’s dedication, Florida has completed the placement of statues honoring every Founder represented by a Florida namesake county.

“We honor President James Madison for his integral role in the founding of our nation and the American acquisition of Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “As part of our commemoration of America’s semiquincentennial this year, we have unveiled statues of great Americans throughout our state. With this new statue in Madison County, we now have statues of our Founding Fathers in every Florida county that is named for a founder. These statues symbolize Florida’s commitment to celebrating our nation’s history and the great men who laid the foundation for the American experiment.”

"President Madison understood the importance of long-term thinking and responsible governance," said Florida DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. "That same principle guides our work today as we protect Florida’s natural resources and support responsible growth across the state."



“This statue stands as a powerful tribute to the brilliance of James Madison’s statecraft and highlights his often‑overlooked role in bringing Florida into the United States,” said Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “It’s a legacy reminding us that individual liberty rests on limited government, personal responsibility, and a deep respect for the rule of law—ideas we still value in Florida.”

“As our nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of our founding, it is particularly fitting that the State of Florida today is honoring James Madison, the chief architect of the U.S. Constitution and our nation’s fourth president,” said Dr. J. Robert McClure III, President and CEO of the James Madison Institute. “Madison authored many of the Federalist Papers that led to the ratification of the Constitution and championed the passage of the Bill of Rights. The James Madison Institute is honored to have been included in the ceremony unveiling the statue of our namesake.”

Born in Virginia in 1751, James Madison emerged as one of the most influential political thinkers of the founding generation. Though he did not serve on the battlefield, his contributions in government proved indispensable to the revolutionary cause. He played the leading role in organizing the Constitutional Convention of 1787 and introduced the Virginia Plan, which became the blueprint for the United States Constitution. His authorship of key essays in The Federalist Papers—through which he articulated the principles of federalism, checks and balances, and representative government—and his leadership in securing the Bill of Rights earned him the title “Father of the Constitution.”

Madison later served as a close advisor to President George Washington in Congress and as Secretary of State under Thomas Jefferson, helping oversee transformative events such as the Louisiana Purchase. As America’s fourth president, he led the nation through the War of 1812 and helped solidify the United States as an enduring independent republic.

Madison’s legacy is also deeply connected to Florida’s history. During his presidency, he authorized the annexation of West Florida in 1810 and supported efforts to bring East Florida under American control, laying critical groundwork for Florida’s eventual acquisition and path to statehood. In recognition of his role, Madison County was named in his honor in 1827.

About America 250 Florida

Today’s unveiling is part of Florida’s broader initiative to honor the individuals who shaped our nation over the past 250 years and to preserve America’s civic pride and heritage for future generations. Florida has led the way in establishing monuments to influential leaders, including statues of Founding Fathers such as Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and George Washington, as well as more recent figures like Ronald Reagan, Frederick Douglass, and Calvin Coolidge.

America 250 Florida marks the state’s official observance of America’s semiquincentennial and will host and help sponsor special events throughout the year for Floridians from all corners of the state to enjoy. Floridians can find information on events, exhibits, heritage sites, and participation opportunities at America250FL.com, the state’s official hub for the Semiquincentennial celebration.

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