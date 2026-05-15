NEWH Canada Announces Finalists for the True North Awards 2026, Final Day of Voting Across 25 Categories

The True North Awards: Recognizing Canadian excellence in hospitality, design, and the built environment.

NEWH Canada announces finalists for the inaugural True North Awards 2026. Voting closes Friday, May 15 at midnight. Winners revealed May 28 in Toronto.

The True North Awards shine a spotlight on the innovation, craftsmanship, and collaboration that make Canada's hospitality sector world-class.” — Chris Tucker, CEO of NEWH, Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEWH Canada is proud to announce the finalists for the True North Awards 2026, the country's premier celebration of excellence in hospitality and multifamily design, procurement, and innovation. Voting closes tonight, Friday, May 15, 2026 at midnight, with winners to be revealed at an exclusive gala on May 28 at the Radisson Blu in downtown Toronto.The True North Awards honours the people, projects, and partnerships shaping Canada's built environment. From game-changing products to transformative hotel projects, from emerging talent to industry legends, this year's finalists represent the best of Canadian hospitality."The True North Awards are especially exciting for me, speaking as a Canadian," said Chris Tucker, CEO of NEWH Inc. "They shine a spotlight on the innovation, craftsmanship, and collaboration that make Canada's hospitality sector world-class. We're honoured to recognize these finalists and celebrate their impact."Cast Your Vote Before Midnight. Industry professionals have until 11:59 PM ET tonight (May 15th) to cast their votes and help determine the winners across 25 award categories. Voting is open at truenorthawards.ca/votingThe 2026 True North Awards FinalistsBest in Canadian ProductsSoft Surface Flooring: Vifloor Canada, Tarkett Hospitality, Durkan / Mohawk Group Hospitality, MR Evans TradingFurniture: Artco International, BermanFalk Hospitality Group, ISA International, Ratana, Skypad International, Stylus FurnitureLighting: Above 90 Lighting, Illumination Lighting, Renwil HospitalityWallcovering: Odyssey Wallcoverings, Crown Surface SolutionsBath and Plumbing: Duravit Canada, KohlerArt: Giant Art / CLIC Art, PI Fine Art, Renwil HospitalityFabric: Master Fabrics, Maxwell FabricsTop Canadian VendorArtco International, BermanFalk Hospitality Group, Illumination Lighting, Odyssey Wallcoverings, Renwil Hospitality, Skypad International, Vifloor CanadaBest Canadian Contractor or InstallerArmourco Solutions, BLT Construction Services, GTX Logistics, Shurway Contracting Ltd.Best Canadian Freight or Logistics ProviderGTX Logistics, RPM ExpediteSustainability StandoutBermanFalk Hospitality Group, Duravit, Tarkett HospitalityBest in Canadian ProcurementSue Dulmage (SDA Procurement, Toronto ON), Sangjoon Joo (InnVest Hotels), Pam Macdonald (Sunray Group), Wine Mansfield (CPNA Inc., Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue QC)Canadian Hospitality Ownership or ManagementAccor, Bayview Group, Choice Hotels Canada, Executive Hotels & Resorts, JM Hospitality, Kothari Group, Silver Hotel Group, Sunray GroupUniquely Canadian BrandFairmont Hotels, Germain Hotels, Northland Properties / Sandman Hotels, Silver Hotel GroupBrand Steward AwardDoug Amirault (Choice Hotels Canada), Kleda Derovski (IHG), Karyn Faryna (Marriott International), Kirsten Kost (Silver Hotel Group), Stephanie Smith (Accor / Fairmont)Rep of the YearTarah Csaszar (Talimac Design Resources, Toronto), Tammy Diniz (Tarkett Hospitality, Vancouver), Anna Maria Mastrogiacomo (Weston Premium Woods, Toronto), Stefanie Noehammer (Crown Surface Solutions, Toronto), Scott Pope (Vifloor Canada, Toronto)Guiding Light Mentor AwardCathy Knott (Kasian Architecture & Interior Design, Toronto), Jennifer Kurtz (KurtzDesign Inc., Vancouver), Jaymie Mistry (Design Poole Canada, Toronto), Adèle Rankin (Kasian Architecture, Vancouver), Ron Wong (mackaywong, Toronto)The Solutionist AwardTarah Csaszar (Talimac Design Resources, Toronto), Jennifer Kurtz (KurtzDesign Inc., Vancouver), Natasha Popek-Konieczko (Common Good Studio, Toronto), Adèle Rankin (Kasian Architecture, Vancouver), Steve Robinson (Shurway Contracting, Scarborough), Margot Staples (Skypad International, Toronto)Hospitality Project of the YearAlgonquin Resort (mackaywong, St. Andrews NB), AZUR Legacy Collection Hotel (Executive Hotels & Resorts, Vancouver), Canto / Old Mill Toronto (Yellow Bird Design Studio, Toronto), Fairmont Lake Louise Spa (SDA Procurement + Metafor Studio, Alberta), Sofitel Montréal (2pir Design, Montreal), Tasty's Indian Bistro (KurtzDesign Inc., Abbotsford), The Brock / Tapestry Collection Niagara Falls (CHIL Interior Design, Niagara), Union Hotel (Silver Hotel Group, Toronto)Multi-Family Project of the Year530 St Clair West (Wiklém Design + BUILD Inc., Toronto), 85 Duke Street (Armourco Solutions, Kitchener), 150 Charlton (Design Theory + Armourco Solutions, Hamilton)Collaboration of the YearFrank Architecture + SDA Procurement, mackaywong + Gateway Casino, InnVest Hotels + ArcadisLegacy AwardJohn Aitken (Shurway Contracting, Toronto), Rebecca Bertrand (Milliken Floor Covering, Vancouver), Alex Jones (Heritage Office Furnishings, Vancouver), Kirsten Kost (Silver Hotel Group), Scott Pope (Vifloor Canada, Toronto), Mara Ruffolo (Durkan / Mohawk Group Hospitality, Toronto), Rei Sosroutomo (mackaywong, Toronto)Emerging Talent AwardJasmine Bentivoglio (Designology, Toronto), Justyna Slawinski (API Design Studio, Oakville), Alize Temel (Silver Hotel Group, Toronto), Cassie Van Wiechen (Design Theory, Toronto)Winners will be announced at the True North Awards Gala on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 6:00 PM at the Radisson Blu, Downtown Toronto. The evening will bring together finalists, decision-makers, ownership groups, and industry leaders for a celebration of Canadian excellence in hospitality and design.Individual tickets are now available for NEWH members and non-members. Registration is open at https://newh.org/chapters/toronto About NEWH Inc.NEWH, Inc. is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to scholarship, education, and business networking within the hospitality industry. NEWH has awarded over 10 million dollars in scholarships globally and continues to serve as a thought leader and connector between students, emerging professionals, and industry leaders.

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