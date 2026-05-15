NEWH Canada Announces Finalists for the True North Awards 2026, Final Day of Voting Across 25 Categories
NEWH Canada announces finalists for the inaugural True North Awards 2026. Voting closes Friday, May 15 at midnight. Winners revealed May 28 in Toronto.
The True North Awards honours the people, projects, and partnerships shaping Canada's built environment. From game-changing products to transformative hotel projects, from emerging talent to industry legends, this year's finalists represent the best of Canadian hospitality.
"The True North Awards are especially exciting for me, speaking as a Canadian," said Chris Tucker, CEO of NEWH Inc. "They shine a spotlight on the innovation, craftsmanship, and collaboration that make Canada's hospitality sector world-class. We're honoured to recognize these finalists and celebrate their impact."
Cast Your Vote Before Midnight. Industry professionals have until 11:59 PM ET tonight (May 15th) to cast their votes and help determine the winners across 25 award categories. Voting is open at truenorthawards.ca/voting
The 2026 True North Awards Finalists
Best in Canadian Products
Soft Surface Flooring: Vifloor Canada, Tarkett Hospitality, Durkan / Mohawk Group Hospitality, MR Evans Trading
Furniture: Artco International, BermanFalk Hospitality Group, ISA International, Ratana, Skypad International, Stylus Furniture
Lighting: Above 90 Lighting, Illumination Lighting, Renwil Hospitality
Wallcovering: Odyssey Wallcoverings, Crown Surface Solutions
Bath and Plumbing: Duravit Canada, Kohler
Art: Giant Art / CLIC Art, PI Fine Art, Renwil Hospitality
Fabric: Master Fabrics, Maxwell Fabrics
Top Canadian Vendor
Artco International, BermanFalk Hospitality Group, Illumination Lighting, Odyssey Wallcoverings, Renwil Hospitality, Skypad International, Vifloor Canada
Best Canadian Contractor or Installer
Armourco Solutions, BLT Construction Services, GTX Logistics, Shurway Contracting Ltd.
Best Canadian Freight or Logistics Provider
GTX Logistics, RPM Expedite
Sustainability Standout
BermanFalk Hospitality Group, Duravit, Tarkett Hospitality
Best in Canadian Procurement
Sue Dulmage (SDA Procurement, Toronto ON), Sangjoon Joo (InnVest Hotels), Pam Macdonald (Sunray Group), Wine Mansfield (CPNA Inc., Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue QC)
Canadian Hospitality Ownership or Management
Accor, Bayview Group, Choice Hotels Canada, Executive Hotels & Resorts, JM Hospitality, Kothari Group, Silver Hotel Group, Sunray Group
Uniquely Canadian Brand
Fairmont Hotels, Germain Hotels, Northland Properties / Sandman Hotels, Silver Hotel Group
Brand Steward Award
Doug Amirault (Choice Hotels Canada), Kleda Derovski (IHG), Karyn Faryna (Marriott International), Kirsten Kost (Silver Hotel Group), Stephanie Smith (Accor / Fairmont)
Rep of the Year
Tarah Csaszar (Talimac Design Resources, Toronto), Tammy Diniz (Tarkett Hospitality, Vancouver), Anna Maria Mastrogiacomo (Weston Premium Woods, Toronto), Stefanie Noehammer (Crown Surface Solutions, Toronto), Scott Pope (Vifloor Canada, Toronto)
Guiding Light Mentor Award
Cathy Knott (Kasian Architecture & Interior Design, Toronto), Jennifer Kurtz (KurtzDesign Inc., Vancouver), Jaymie Mistry (Design Poole Canada, Toronto), Adèle Rankin (Kasian Architecture, Vancouver), Ron Wong (mackaywong, Toronto)
The Solutionist Award
Tarah Csaszar (Talimac Design Resources, Toronto), Jennifer Kurtz (KurtzDesign Inc., Vancouver), Natasha Popek-Konieczko (Common Good Studio, Toronto), Adèle Rankin (Kasian Architecture, Vancouver), Steve Robinson (Shurway Contracting, Scarborough), Margot Staples (Skypad International, Toronto)
Hospitality Project of the Year
Algonquin Resort (mackaywong, St. Andrews NB), AZUR Legacy Collection Hotel (Executive Hotels & Resorts, Vancouver), Canto / Old Mill Toronto (Yellow Bird Design Studio, Toronto), Fairmont Lake Louise Spa (SDA Procurement + Metafor Studio, Alberta), Sofitel Montréal (2pir Design, Montreal), Tasty's Indian Bistro (KurtzDesign Inc., Abbotsford), The Brock / Tapestry Collection Niagara Falls (CHIL Interior Design, Niagara), Union Hotel (Silver Hotel Group, Toronto)
Multi-Family Project of the Year
530 St Clair West (Wiklém Design + BUILD Inc., Toronto), 85 Duke Street (Armourco Solutions, Kitchener), 150 Charlton (Design Theory + Armourco Solutions, Hamilton)
Collaboration of the Year
Frank Architecture + SDA Procurement, mackaywong + Gateway Casino, InnVest Hotels + Arcadis
Legacy Award
John Aitken (Shurway Contracting, Toronto), Rebecca Bertrand (Milliken Floor Covering, Vancouver), Alex Jones (Heritage Office Furnishings, Vancouver), Kirsten Kost (Silver Hotel Group), Scott Pope (Vifloor Canada, Toronto), Mara Ruffolo (Durkan / Mohawk Group Hospitality, Toronto), Rei Sosroutomo (mackaywong, Toronto)
Emerging Talent Award
Jasmine Bentivoglio (Designology, Toronto), Justyna Slawinski (API Design Studio, Oakville), Alize Temel (Silver Hotel Group, Toronto), Cassie Van Wiechen (Design Theory, Toronto)
Winners will be announced at the True North Awards Gala on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 6:00 PM at the Radisson Blu, Downtown Toronto. The evening will bring together finalists, decision-makers, ownership groups, and industry leaders for a celebration of Canadian excellence in hospitality and design.
Individual tickets are now available for NEWH members and non-members. Registration is open at https://newh.org/chapters/toronto
About NEWH Inc.
NEWH, Inc. is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to scholarship, education, and business networking within the hospitality industry. NEWH has awarded over 10 million dollars in scholarships globally and continues to serve as a thought leader and connector between students, emerging professionals, and industry leaders.
Tara Witt
Tru Creative Agency
media@trucreativeagency.com
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