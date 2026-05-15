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OpCritical Releases 'Doing Fine,' A New Song And Music Video Embracing Individuality And Uniqueness

OpCritical Breaking Out Of The Box

Doing Fine Single Cover

OpCritical Refuses To Be Confined

OpCritical Breaking Out Of A Box

OpCritical Is Doing Fine

OpCritical Escapes From The Box

OpCritical's fourth song this year is a commentary against mass institutional conformity, and asserts that people opposing conformity are doing fine.

People who are forced to confo”
— OpCritical
EVERYWHERE, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 15, 2026, the band, OpCritical, released its fourth single and music video, “Doing Fine,” asserting that people who do not conform are doing just fine. Musically and lyrically, the song and video intentionally combine the vibe of the Grunge and Punk eras that celebrated a break from conformity.

"Doing Fine" presents an irreverent commentary on societal conformity. In today's society, especially with politicians and constant social media pressuring people to conform, it is sometimes difficult to walk one's own path. Institutional pressure can come from a rigid home environment, an intolerant religious organization or school, or even a prison that punishes freedom of thought or expression. So in "Doing Fine," OpCritical unapologetically announces that people who do not succumb to all these pressures are not outcasts, but are amazing people doing fine. OpCritical hopes the song will inspire others to embrace their own uniqueness.

The song underscores OpCritical's belief that groupthink and group conformity stifle individual growth and creativity. "The only way people can be truly happy is if they can express themselves for who they are," said OpCritical. "Individuality is an ideal American trait that has been eroded recently by institutions and political parties. We want people to discover and embrace their true selves."

In the indie-style music video, released on YouTube, musicians refuse to fit into a box or live in a Twilight Zone. https://youtu.be/hf9ZRXrMB-Y Their antics show how they rebel against the confines that society tries to place them. They condemn the one-size-fits-all approach of schools, churches, and prisons. The song's refrain, "I won't fit into your box, leave me alone," presents a powerful rallying cry for those who are tired of societal pressures to conform to someone else's ideal.

OpCritical was formed in 2026 in response to the dangers currently facing America. The bank will regularly release new songs and videos until the danger is gone.

Brett Kimberlin
Justice Through Music Project
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Doing Fine by OpCritical

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OpCritical Releases 'Doing Fine,' A New Song And Music Video Embracing Individuality And Uniqueness

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