ASP CID INVESTIGATING HUNTSVILLE SHOOTING INVOLVING 15-YEAR-OLD
May 14, 2026
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) along with investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at a residence in Huntsville.
Around 8:30 p.m., ASP, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Huntsville Police Department responded to the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old male suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Officers immediately rendered medical aid, and the juvenile was transported to a Little Rock hospital.
Roy Leon Bumstead, 39, of Huntsville, was arrested in connection to the shooting incident. He is being held in the Carroll County Detention Center on Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
The investigation is ongoing.
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