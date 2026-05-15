WorldVest Acquires 75% Interest in Mexican Antimony Processing and Mining Operations for its MineralVest Global Platform

Positioning MineralVest Global within the growing North American critical minerals sector

Antimony has rapidly become one of the most strategically important minerals in the global critical minerals supply chain,” — Garrett Krause

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai UAE - WorldVest announced today that it has acquired a 75% controlling interest in a Mexican antimony processing company together with associated mining claims and community mineral rights located in Mexico. The acquisition will become part of the pending MineralVest Global portfolio of strategic mineral operating companies.

The acquired operation includes an existing antimony processing facility, established local operating infrastructure, and mining rights positioned to support near-term production expansion. WorldVest expects production to ramp to approximately 25 metric tons per month within the next 90 days, generating projected revenues in excess of $650,000 per month based on current market pricing. Additional production scale is anticipated through the end of 2026.

“Antimony has rapidly become one of the most strategically important minerals in the global critical minerals supply chain,” said Garrett Krause, Chairman of WorldVest. “This acquisition provides direct exposure to a rapidly tightening global antimony market while positioning MineralVest Global within the growing North American critical minerals and defense supply chain sector.”

Antimony is officially classified by the United States as a critical mineral essential to economic and national security applications, including military systems, semiconductors, batteries, flame retardants, ammunition, infrared technologies, and specialty alloys. Global demand for antimony has accelerated amid growing defense requirements and tightening supply conditions following Chinese export restrictions on strategic minerals. (war.gov)

WorldVest believes Mexico-origin antimony has become increasingly valuable due to limited Western supply, proximity to U.S. industrial and defense markets, favorable North American logistics, and growing demand for secure non-Chinese critical mineral supply chains.

The Company expects additional announcements regarding production expansion, downstream processing opportunities, strategic partnerships, and future offtake discussions in the coming months.

About MineralVest Global

MineralVest Global is a global mineral operating platform being launched by WorldVest to consolidate its strategic mineral, precious metals, and commodity finance activities into one integrated operating company.

The platform is focused on the acquisition, development, processing, and financing of critical mineral and precious metals assets with an initial emphasis on antimony, gold, and strategic minerals across Mexico, Africa, and other emerging jurisdictions.

MineralVest Global is being designed to combine direct mineral production, processing infrastructure, commodity finance, and future real-world asset tokenization opportunities into a scalable global mineral platform.

About WorldVest

WorldVest is a global opportunity development and project structuring office focused on identifying, designing, and scaling institutional-grade platforms across real-world assets and emerging markets. Acting as an architect of scalable ventures, WorldVest brings together capital, operational execution, and strategic partnerships to transform opportunities into fully integrated global platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated production levels, revenues, expansion plans, market opportunities, strategic partnerships, and future operations. Actual results may differ materially due to operational, regulatory, market, financing, geopolitical, and other risks and uncertainties. WorldVest undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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