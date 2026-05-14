RELEASE: HAWAIʻI RESIDENTS ENCOURAGED TO REVIEW INSURANCE POLICIES IN PREPARATION FOR HURRICANE SEASON

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

SCOTT K. SAIKI

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

HAWAIʻI RESIDENTS ENCOURAGED TO REVIEW INSURANCE POLICIES IN PREPARATION FOR HURRICANE SEASON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 14, 2026

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division reminds consumers to evaluate their insurance policies before hurricane season, which begins June 1. Forecasters are indicating that El Niño conditions may develop heading into summer, which can increase hurricane activity in the Central Pacific Basin and heighten the potential for impacts to Hawaiʻi.

“El Niño may cause more hurricane activity in the Pacific, so don’t wait to think about coverage,” said Insurance Commissioner Scott K. Saiki. “Once a hurricane or tropical storm is on the horizon, insurers may pause issuing new or expanded policies. Reviewing your coverage now helps ensure you’re protected when it matters most.”

Many consumers may not realize that most standard homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover hurricane and flood damage. Hurricane insurance must be purchased separately or added as an endorsement onto the existing policy to ensure protection against hurricane-related damage.

Damage caused by floods is also usually covered under a separate policy. Since flooding can occur anytime and anywhere, even outside high-risk areas, it is important for property owners to consider adding flood insurance coverage. Those planning to purchase a National Flood Insurance Program policy should plan ahead, as there is typically a 30-day waiting period before coverage takes effect.

Consumers should contact their agent or insurance company if they have any property updates or questions about their coverage.

For more information on hurricane and flood insurance and other helpful resources, please visit the DCCA Insurance Division’s website at https://cca.hawaii.gov/ins/resources/.

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