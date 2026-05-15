Senator Arreguín Applauds Governor Newsom’s Support for Transforming Golden Gate Fields into a New Public…

Sacramento, CA – This morning, Governor Gavin Newsom announced in the May Revise that he will provide $125 million through Proposition 4 to support the acquisition of the former Golden Gate Fields property in Albany and Berkeley. The property will be purchased by the Trust for Public Land and transferred to the East Bay Regional Park District.

“Our waterfront is our greatest public asset, and this investment is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to turn this iconic site into a park for all Californians to enjoy,” said State Senator Jesse Arreguín. “I applaud Governor Newsom for his bold vision – this new waterfront park will expand shoreline access, connect residents and visitors with the East Bay’s most cherished public spaces, and advance climate resilience.”

The 161-acre former Golden Gate Fields property sits along a prominent stretch of open space along the East Bay, and would fill a gap by connecting Albany Beach, the McLaughlin Eastshore State Park, among others, in addition to enhancing trail access to bicyclists and pedestrians.

The closure of Golden Gate Fields, announced in 2023 while Senator Arreguín was Mayor of Berkeley, resulted in a multi-year process working with stakeholders to decide the future of the site. In March 2026, the Trust for Public Land announced its intent to purchase the site for the purpose of turning it into a park with the support of the Senator, local leaders and conservationist groups.