Nearly all of Senator Reyes Bills Pass Major Fiscal Hurdle in Senate

Sacramento, CA — Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) today announced that 10 of 12 bills in her 2026 Legislative Package have passed the Senate Appropriations Committee, marking a major fiscal milestone for the proposals. The measures will now advance to the Senate Floor for consideration by the full Senate later this month.

“My singular focus is on the health and well-being of the Inland Empire,” said Senator Reyes. “These bills protect and expand the rights of consumers, immigrants, and workers, while helping government become more effective, transparent, and data driven over time. I am grateful for the collaboration and support of my colleagues and other stakeholders and look forward to continuing conversations on these important issues.”

The following bills passed out of the Senate Appropriations Committee:

SB 873 Kick ICE out of Courts

Would help prevent federal immigration agents from disrupting scheduled court appearances through unannounced and indiscriminate arrests. SB 873 will provide legal assurances that Californians can safely access courthouses without fear of immigration enforcement actions in or around court facilities.

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Would help prevent federal immigration agents from disrupting scheduled court appearances through unannounced and indiscriminate arrests. SB 873 will provide legal assurances that Californians can safely access courthouses without fear of immigration enforcement actions in or around court facilities. SB 951 AI Job Killer Notice

Would extend WARN Act notification requirements to workers whose jobs are eliminated due to AI deployment.

Bill Information

Would extend WARN Act notification requirements to workers whose jobs are eliminated due to AI deployment. SB 1032 The Staffing Agency Fair employment (SAFE) Act

Establishes a clear, common-sense regulatory framework for temporary staffing agencies, similar to existing standards for contractors and other high-risk industries.

Bill Information

Establishes a clear, common-sense regulatory framework for temporary staffing agencies, similar to existing standards for contractors and other high-risk industries. SB 1044 Veteran Small Business State Contracts

Increases the contract award cap from $250,000 to $350,000 to help certified small businesses and disabled veteran business enterprises compete more fairly for state contracts.

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Increases the contract award cap from $250,000 to $350,000 to help certified small businesses and disabled veteran business enterprises compete more fairly for state contracts. SB 1075 Mitigating Air Pollution Impacts

Builds on existing air quality policies to ensure land-use decisions better address air pollution impacts on surrounding communities.

Bill Information

Builds on existing air quality policies to ensure land-use decisions better address air pollution impacts on surrounding communities. SB 1130 Wearable Device Privacy Protection

Modernizes California privacy laws by extending eavesdropping and unauthorized recording protections to wearable devices, including smart glasses, and prohibiting certain device modifications.

Bill Information

Modernizes California privacy laws by extending eavesdropping and unauthorized recording protections to wearable devices, including smart glasses, and prohibiting certain device modifications. SB 1213 Clean Truck Price Transparency Act

Strengthens California’s clean truck incentive programs by requiring greater price transparency, expanding voucher eligibility, and directing the state to explore alternative financing models by 2028.

Bill Information

Strengthens California’s clean truck incentive programs by requiring greater price transparency, expanding voucher eligibility, and directing the state to explore alternative financing models by 2028. SB 1255 HSI Designation

Would establish a formal Hispanic-Serving Institution designation in California.

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Would establish a formal Hispanic-Serving Institution designation in California. SB 1271 California Midwifery Preceptor Access Act

Requires the Medical Board of California to collect data on midwifery preceptor eligibility, availability, capacity, practice settings, and barriers to participation. The bill aims to expand access to quality care while supporting efforts to diversify California’s midwifery workforce.

Bill Information

Requires the Medical Board of California to collect data on midwifery preceptor eligibility, availability, capacity, practice settings, and barriers to participation. The bill aims to expand access to quality care while supporting efforts to diversify California’s midwifery workforce. SB 1414 Independent Redistricting Commission

Would establish an independent redistricting commission for San Bernardino County.

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The following bill is being held on the Senate Appropriations Suspense File:

SB 1178 Official State Yellow Jacket

This bill would designate the California Yellow Jacket as the official state vespula.

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This bill would designate the California Yellow Jacket as the official state vespula. SB 1327 Electric Vehicle Charging Accuracy

Improves oversight of California’s EV charging ecosystem by transferring EV charging accuracy testing authority from the California Department of Food and Agriculture to the California Energy Commission.

Bill Information

To learn more about Senator Reyes’ Legislative Package, visit her website.