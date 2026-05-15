Alaska Legislature Confirms Randy Bates to Lead Department of Environmental Conservation

For Immediate Release: May 14, 2026

Contact: Sam Dapcevich, 907-465-5009, sam.dapcevich@alaska.gov

Juneau, Alaska — The Alaska State Legislature confirmed Randy Bates as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) during a joint session. Bates has served as commissioner-designee since May 2025.

"It is a privilege and an honor to serve as DEC commissioner with the support of Governor Mike Dunleavy and the confidence of the Legislature," said Commissioner Randy Bates. "I look forward to continuing DEC's work to protect human health and the environment while maintaining a practical, balanced approach that supports responsible development and serves Alaskans across the state."

Bates has served the State of Alaska for more than 25 years, including as director of DEC's Division of Water, the Department of Fish and Game's Division of Habitat, and the Department of Natural Resources' Division of Coastal and Ocean Management. Throughout his career, he has focused on public policy, permitting, and responsible management of Alaska's water, fish habitat, and coastal resources.

As commissioner, Bates oversees DEC programs that protect human health and the environment, including air and water quality, spill prevention and response, contaminated site cleanup, drinking water, food safety, and sanitation.