Dr. Lance Luke to Present Global Infrastructure Research at Structural Faults + Repair 2026 Conference in Edinburgh

Dr. Lance Luke presents "Digital Symphony" and concrete longevity research at the 20th Structural Faults + Repair-2026 conference in Edinburgh, UK.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Lance Luke, Ph.D., a renowned forensic construction engineer and principal of Construction Management Inspection (CMI), LLC, has been selected as a featured presenter for the 20th Structural Faults + Repair-2026 and European Bridge Conference-2026 This prestigious international event will be held from June 9-11, 2026, at The Royal Society of Edinburgh, Scotland’s National Academy of Science and Letters.The Conference Series, established in 1983, is a significant global platform for leading engineers and researchers to address the maintenance and preservation of world infrastructure. This year’s event is expected to host more than 130 delegates representing over 25 countries, alongside an associated technical exhibition featuring approximately 15 industry stands.Dr. Luke’s presentation, "EXTENDING THE LIFE OF CONCRETE: MODERN STRATEGIES FOR PREVENTIVE DESIGN, DIAGNOSTICS, AND SUSTAINABLE REPAIR," addresses universal challenges in asset longevity. His research highlights a critical forensic milestone: the 15% rebar cross-section loss threshold. Utilizing high-exposure environmental case studies, Dr. Luke demonstrates that when 15% or more of a rebar’s area is lost to corrosion, the structural integrity necessitates full replacement to maintain safety standards."Participating in this historic Conference Series allows us to align global forensic challenges with international engineering standards," says Dr. Luke. "The Royal Society of Edinburgh is the perfect venue to bridge the gap between traditional repair methods and the future of AI-driven structural health monitoring".Beyond the technical sessions, the Conference features high-level networking events designed to foster international collaboration. This includes an "Ice-Breaker" and Malt Whisky Tasting on June 8 and a Civic Reception and Awards Ceremony at the historic Edinburgh City Chambers on June 9, hosted by the Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh. The networking highlight is the Conference Banquet on 10th June to be held at the Royal Scots Club, where Delegates will be entertained by a Piper and Highland Dancers.In addition to structural preservation, Dr. Luke will present on the integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. His "Digital Symphony" framework utilizes non-destructive testing (NDT) and digital twin models to anticipate structural failure before it becomes critical, a topic that aligns with the Conference’s specialized "AI and ML" theme.About the Structural Faults + Repair-2026 Conference: Run by ECS Publications LLP, the Structural Faults + Repair and European Bridge Conference series is the 20th in its lineage and remains a premier international event for leading engineers and researchers. The three-day Conference provides a platform for presentations from international experts on structural health monitoring, NDT, and the life extension of buildings and bridges. The detailed Programme is available at: www.structuralfaultsandrepair.com Delegate Registrations and Exhibition Bookings are still being accepted at: https://coms.app/sfr2026/welcome.html About Dr. Lance Luke and CMI, LLC: Dr. Lance Luke, Ph.D., is a multifaceted building expert with over 45 years of experience in the construction industry. As the Principal of Construction Management Inspection (CMI), LLC, he provides capital improvement oversight, forensic engineering, and expert witness testimony for complex construction litigation. A three-time bestselling author with over 80 titles, Dr. Luke is a recognized authority on concrete spalling, building envelope integrity, and the application of AI in construction management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.